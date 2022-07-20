Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar Special feature

Scott Dixon’s 52 Indy car wins

Last Sunday in Toronto, Scott Dixon matched Mario Andretti’s Indy car victory tally of 52 to move into joint second in the all-time rankings. Here is the full list of Dixon’s top-tier U.S. open-wheel triumphs.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Scott Dixon’s 52 Indy car wins
Listen to this article

Dixon has scored five wins from his 47 starts in sportscar racing, which is pretty impressive when you consider that four of those triumphs came in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and the other was in Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. And to think that’s just his side-job…

His main duty, of course, is winning Indy car races and championships for Chip Ganassi Racing, and at this Dixon has proven exceptional over the last couple of decades. All but one of his 52 triumphs have been at the wheel of Chip’s cars, and he has scored at least one win in 20 of his 22 seasons at the top.

Racking up six championships is one thing, managing to finish a season in the top three on seven other occasions just shows the breadth, depth and longevity of his talents and of Ganassi’s mighty team.

Here then, is Dixon’s list of triumphs – so far…

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
1 2001 Nazareth CART PacWest Racing Reynard-Toyota

8th in 2001 CART championship

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

In 2002, Dixon started the first three races in PacWest’s Lola-Toyota, but joined Chip Ganassi Racing for the balance of the season, again running a Lola-Toyota. In this, Dixon’s best result of the year was a runner-up finish in Denver (above) behind Ganassi teammate Bruno Junqueira. He would finish 13th in the CART points race.

 

Photo by: Michael Kim

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
2 2003 Homestead IRL Chip Ganassi Racing G-Force-Toyota
3 2003 Pikes Peak IRL Chip Ganassi Racing G-Force-Toyota
4 2003 Richmond IRL Chip Ganassi Racing G-Force-Toyota

2003 Indy Racing League champion

 

Photo by: Tony Johns

In 2004, Toyota was starting to fall off the pace, and Dixon’s best result was second at Phoenix (above) on his way to 10th in the IRL championship.
 

 

Photo by: Angelo Lisuzzo

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
5 2005 Watkins Glen IRL Chip Ganassi Racing Panoz-Toyota

13th in 2005 IRL championship

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
6 2006 Watkins Glen IRL Chip Ganassi Racing Panoz-Honda
7 2006 Nashville IRL Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

4th in 2006 IRL championship

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
8 2007 Watkins Glen IRL Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
9 2007 Nashville IRL Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
10 2007 Mid-Ohio IRL Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
11 2007 Sonoma IRL Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
2nd in 2007 IRL championship

 

Photo by: Michael C. Johnson

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
12 2008 Homestead IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
13 2008 Indianapolis 500 IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
14 2008 Texas M.S. IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
15 2008 Nashville IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
16 2008 Edmonton IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
17 2008 Kentucky IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

2008 IndyCar champion

 

Photo by: Andy Sallee

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
18 2009 Kansas IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
19 2009 Milwaukee IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
20 2009 Richmond IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
21 2009 Mid-Ohio IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
22 2009 Motegi IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

2nd in 2009 IndyCar championship

 

Photo by: Covy Moore

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
23 2010 Kansas IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
24 2010 Edmonton IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
25 2010 Homestead IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

3rd in 2010 IndyCar championship

 

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
26 2011 Mid-Ohio IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
27 2011 Motegi IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

3rd in 2011 IndyCar championship

 

Photo by: Adriano Manocchia

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
28 2012 Detroit IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
29 2012 Mid-Ohio IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

3rd in 2012 IndyCar championship

 

Photo by: Covy Moore

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
30 2013 Pocono IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
31 2013 Toronto 1 IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
32 2013 Toronto 2 IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
33 2013 Houston 1 IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

2013 IndyCar Series champion

 

Photo by: General Motors

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
34 2014 Mid-Ohio IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet
35 2014 Sonoma IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet

3rd in 2014 IndyCar championship

 

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
36 2015 Long Beach IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet
37 2015 Texas IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet
38 2015 Sonoma IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet
2015 IndyCar Series champion
 

 

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
39 2016 Phoenix IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet
40 2016 Watkins Glen IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet

6th in 2016 IndyCar championship

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
41 2017 Road America IndyCar Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

3rd in 2017 IndyCar championship

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
42 2018 Detroit IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
43 2018 Texas IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
44 2018 Toronto IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

2018 IndyCar Series champion

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
45 2019 Detroit 2 IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
46 2019 Mid-Ohio IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

4th in 2019 IndyCar championship

 

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
47 2020 Texas IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
48 2020 Indy road course IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
49 2020 Road America 1 IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
50 2020 Gateway 1 IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

2020 IndyCar Series champion

 

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
51 2021 Texas 1 IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

4th in 2021 IndyCar championship

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
52 2022 Toronto IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

Currently 5th in IndyCar championship

