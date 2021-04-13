Honda Indy GP of Alabama – the weekend schedule at Barber

All times local (Central)

Thursday, April 15

1.15-1.45pm – Radical Cup first practice

2.00-2.30pm – USF2000 first practice

2.45-3.15pm – Indy Pro 2000 first practice

3.30-4.15pm – Indy Lights first practice

4.30-5.00pm – Radical Cup second practice

Friday, April 16

8.00-8.30am – Radical Cup qualifying

8.45-9.35am – Porsche Sprint Challenge

9.50-10.10 – USF2000 qualifying for first race

10.25-10.45am - Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for first race

11.00-11.30 – Indy Lights qualifying for first race

11.45am-12.30pm – Radical Cup RACE 1

12.45-1.35pm – Porsche Sprint Challenge second practice

1.50-2.10pm – USF2000 qualifying for second race

2.25-2.45pm – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for second race

3.00-3.30pm – Indy Lights qualifying for second race

3.45-4.30pm – Radical Cup RACE 2

4.45-5.20pm – Porsche Sprint Challenge qualifying

Saturday, April 17

8.00-8.40am – USF2000 RACE 1

8.55-9.35am – Porsche Sprint Challenge RACE 1

10.00-10.45am – NTT IndyCar Series first practice

11.10am-12.00pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1

12.15-1.15pm – Indy Lights RACE 1

1.40-2.25pm – NTT IndyCar Series second practice

2.50-3.35pm – Radical Cup RACE 3

3.50-4.30pm – USF2000 RACE 2

4.55-6.10pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

Sunday, April 18

9.15-10.05am – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2

10.30-11.00 – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up

11.25am-12.05pm – Porsche Sprint Challenge RACE 2

12.20-1.20pm – Indy Lights RACE 2

2.00-5.00pm – NBC broadcast

2.35pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”

2.42pm – Green flag: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (90 laps)