Sato confirmed at Rahal Letterman Lanigan for 2021

The Japanese driver, who won this year’s Indy 500 and has accumulated three other wins for team owners Bobby Rahal, David Letterman and Mike Lanigan, currently lies seventh in the championship, just behind teammate Graham Rahal.

Said Bobby Rahal: “I am very pleased that we were able to come to terms with Takuma to continue with us in 2021. Clearly it has been a successful partnership over the last several years, culminating in this year’s Indy 500 victory and I look forward to further success with Takuma throughout 2021.”

Lanigan added: “It has been a pleasure working with Takuma for many years and sharing with him all of the successes he has had.

“Winning the Indy 500 together exceeded my own dreams and we at RLL look forward to more success in the new season. Having Takuma back with our team in 2021 provides continuity and will allow us to build upon the competitiveness we have shown this season.”

Sato has scored six wins and 10 pole positions in his 11 IndyCar seasons, and this year has led 172 laps. Next year will mark his fifth season overall with RLL, having first driven for the squad in 2012.

He said: "The 2020 season was an unforgettable one for many reasons. Needless to say, it was an extremely challenging situation worldwide but the team continued to work very hard to be competitive under the difficult circumstances and Bobby, Mike and the entire team deserve huge credit for this.

“Our Indy 500 win was a truly special moment and I want to thank everyone at the team again. We are already focused on the future and I am really looking forward to 2021."