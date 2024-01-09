Santino Ferrucci back with AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 season
AJ Foyt Racing have announced Santino Ferrucci is returning for the 2024 season in the IndyCar Series.
The 25-year-old Connecticut native will reprise his role behind the wheel of the team’s No. 14 Chevrolet-powered entry, with Sexton Properties continuing as the primary sponsor.
The 2023 season marked Ferrucci’s first year with the AJ Foyt Racing, which also marked his first full-time drive in IndyCar since 2020.
Although together the group ended the year 19th in the standings, there was a burst of potential showed after a fourth-place start was converted into a third-place result in the Indianapolis 500. It not only stands as a career-best finish for Ferrucci, who has finished in the top 10 in all five Indy 500 starts, but it gave the organization its best outing in the crown jewel event since Eliseo Salazar finished third in the 2000 race. The year prior saw Kenny Brack victorious in the Indy 500 for Foyt.
“I’m super stoked to be back with the team," said Ferrucci, who will tie the knot with his fiancée Renay Moore later this month.
"It’s really good to start building some continuity with everybody and I think it’s going to improve our results. My expectations for the year are to come out of the gate a lot more prepared than we were last year; working with Penske things are hopefully going to be a lot smoother and I'm looking forward to being back at the Indy 500 again."
Ferrucci will be joined by sophomore Sting Ray Robb, who was announced last month as the driver of the team’s No. 41 Chevrolet.
“I’m very happy to have Santino back,” said Team President Larry Foyt. “We worked well together, and he brings a good energy to the team. Obviously, we have our eyes set on the Indy 500, but we also had some good pace in other races but didn’t get the results. Together we are focused on moving up in the championship standings and I believe we can achieve that."
Per the release, AJ Foyt Racing “is not planning to field a third car for the season” that begins with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10.
