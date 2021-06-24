Tickets Subscribe
Ryan Norman to make IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Coyne

By:

Former Indy Lights driver Ryan Norman will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut next week in the #52 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Ryan Norman to make IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Coyne

Norman finished fourth in Indy Lights in both 2018 and ’19, winning at Gateway in the former year, Road America in the latter, both years while racing with Andretti Autosport.

Next weekend he will be representing partners Koinu Inu – a community driven ERC-20 token project that combines DeFi (Cryptocurrency), Video Games + Gambling – as well as EVO (athlete development company) and Three Chord Bourbon.

Following a test with Coyne at Mid-Ohio, Cleveland, OH.-born Norman said: “My goal throughout my whole racing career has been to become an NTT IndyCar Series driver. So many years of hard work and sacrifices have finally paid off and I want to thank Dale Coyne for giving me a shot to show what I can do in the series.

“It's an honor to be able to drive for DCR. They have shown over the years that they have created a great competitive program and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together.

“I'm more prepared than ever before to show that I belong in IndyCar and can fight for podiums and wins. It's time to get to work!”

In 2020, Norman and co-driver Gabby Chaves drove their Hyundai Veloster N TCR to the touring car championship in IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge, competing for Bryan Herta Autosport. This year he shares a BHA Elantra with Parker Chase.

 

