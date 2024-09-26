Rowe joins Abel Motorsports for 2025 Indy NXT run

Abel Motorsports announced the arrival of Myles Rowe for the 2025 season in Indy NXT, which will also be partnered by Force Indy.

The 24-year-old, who will continue to carry the legendary No. 99 in IndyCar’s top development category, will also continue to be supported by Penske Entertainment’s Race for Equality & Change Initiative.

Rowe is fresh off a rookie campaign that saw him score two top fives and 11 top 10s en route to finishing 11th in the championship in an HMD Motorsports machine that was also paired with Force Indy.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Abel Motorsports family with Force Indy for the 2025 season!" said Rowe.

"Abel has not only shown great skill, but they have a great deal of respect among the IndyCar community. It's a privilege to represent them and Force Indy on this journey. I want to thank HMD Motorsports and (team owner) Henry Malukas for giving me a good start at this level of racing.”

In 2023, Rowe became the first African American driver in history to win a North American open-wheel championship when he captured the USF Pro 2000 title, courtesy of a campaign that featured five wins, nine podiums and four poles in 18 races.

Team owner Bill Abel shared that both he and team manager John Brunner were keen to add Rowe to the program for next season.

Myles Rowe, HMD Motorsports Photo by: Penske Entertainment

"When we first heard about the opportunity to bring Myles and Force Indy on board, we were immensely excited," said Abel.

"John and I have been watching Myles for a number of years, and to see his progression as a driver has been remarkable, and something that we knew we wanted to be a part of."

"Not only do we look for competitive drivers on track, but we look for the right personality and off-track presence that will represent us well. Myles absolutely checks that box for us too, so excited for 2025 is an understatement.”

Rowe’s first outing with Abel Motorsports with Force Indy will take place next month in the annual Chris Griffis Memorial Test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Oct. 18.

"Our goal year in and year out is to put the most competitive program we can on track, and Myles will be a huge piece of that puzzle in 2025,” Brunner said. “2024 really showed what this organization is capable of, but we are always striving for more. Myles will bring a new perspective to the team, and I think pairing him with our staff and with Yuven (Sundaramoorthy) will make us that much more competitive in 2025.”

Force Indy President Rod Reid added, "It's so important to have an organization not only interested in driver development, but understanding our mission of bringing an expanded audience to the sport. Abel has been a strong supporter of our effort since Force Indy opened its doors across the street from their shop back in 2020. We're looking forward to a successful season with them.”