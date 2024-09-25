All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
IndyCar Nashville

Rossi, Rasmussen complete Ed Carpenter Racing’s full-time line-up for 2025

The 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner joins ECR after spending the last two years with Arrow McLaren

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Ed Carpenter Racing has confirmed its 2025 IndyCar Series line-up with Alexander Rossi partnering Christian Rasmussen, with both drivers signing multi-year deals.

Rossi joins after spending the past two seasons with Arrow McLaren and will pilot the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet-powered entry.

Fresh off a rookie campaign that featured one top-10 result despite only running 14 of 17 races, Rasmussen takes over the No. 21 Chevrolet recently vacated by Rinus VeeKay. Ed Carpenter, co-owner of ECR, will occupy a third entry for the Indianapolis 500. 

“It is an exciting day to not only welcome Alex to the team, but to extend our relationship with Christian,” said Carpenter.

“We are very excited about our lineup, and other partnership announcements that will be forthcoming. As excited as I am about these additions, I also want to thank Rinus for his five years with the team.

"It is always hard to say goodbye to a teammate and a friend, but I am confident that Rinus' career will continue to blossom. As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, I am fully focused on getting ECR back to new heights, winning races and contending for championships.”

A nine-year veteran in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, Rossi holds eight victories, with the most notable being the 2016 Indy 500. He has also finished on the podium 30 times in his IndyCar career so far.

Race winner Alexander Rossi, Herta - Andretti Autosport Honda

Race winner Alexander Rossi, Herta - Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: IndyCar Series

"I’m honoured that Ed and the entire ECR ownership group recognize the value I can bring to the team,” said Rossi.

“Their commitment to excellence, along with the power of Chevrolet and the ambitious plans they have for the future made this opportunity impossible to pass up. I’m eager to get started and contribute to the team’s continued success.”

And for his part, Rasmussen, the 2023 Indy NXT champion, is excited for the chance to compete full-time.

“I’m incredibly excited to earn a full-time role with Ed Carpenter Racing,” said Rasmussen, who was the highest-finishing rookie (12th) in an Indy 500 debutant class that included 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson

“My rookie year in IndyCar was full of firsts, and I can’t wait to bring everything I’ve learned into my second season. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to team up with Alexander to push the team forward and fight towards the front of the grid more consistently.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article IndyCar champion Palou joins works Mercedes outfit for Indianapolis 8 Hour

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Rowe joins Abel Motorsports for 2025 Indy NXT run

Rowe joins Abel Motorsports for 2025 Indy NXT run

IndyCar
Nashville
Rowe joins Abel Motorsports for 2025 Indy NXT run
Chevrolet 'maxed out' with 2025 IndyCar team interest, support

Chevrolet 'maxed out' with 2025 IndyCar team interest, support

IndyCar
Chevrolet 'maxed out' with 2025 IndyCar team interest, support
Rinus VeeKay now free agent for 2025 after confirming departure from Ed Carpenter Racing

Rinus VeeKay now free agent for 2025 after confirming departure from Ed Carpenter Racing

IndyCar
Rinus VeeKay now free agent for 2025 after confirming departure from Ed Carpenter Racing
Alexander Rossi
More from
Alexander Rossi
Brown blames Palou for Arrow McLaren’s “unfair” reputation of IndyCar driver turmoil

Brown blames Palou for Arrow McLaren’s “unfair” reputation of IndyCar driver turmoil

IndyCar
Brown blames Palou for Arrow McLaren’s “unfair” reputation of IndyCar driver turmoil
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1

Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1

IndyCar
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
Ed Carpenter Racing
More from
Ed Carpenter Racing
Carpenter: “We’re spending a lot of money to make our racing worse”

Carpenter: “We’re spending a lot of money to make our racing worse”

IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
Carpenter: “We’re spending a lot of money to make our racing worse”
VeeKay insists he's “loyal” to ECR, but exploring options for 2025 and beyond

VeeKay insists he's “loyal” to ECR, but exploring options for 2025 and beyond

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
VeeKay insists he's “loyal” to ECR, but exploring options for 2025 and beyond
Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Iowa
Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Latest news

The 10 defining moments of Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career

The 10 defining moments of Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
The 10 defining moments of Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career
Marko: Ricciardo lost "killer instict" after leaving Red Bull

Marko: Ricciardo lost "killer instict" after leaving Red Bull

F1 Formula 1
Marko: Ricciardo lost "killer instict" after leaving Red Bull
Liam Lawson's rocky road to F1: "My parents sold their house so I could keep racing"

Liam Lawson's rocky road to F1: "My parents sold their house so I could keep racing"

F1 Formula 1
Liam Lawson's rocky road to F1: "My parents sold their house so I could keep racing"
RB replaces Ricciardo with Lawson for remainder of F1 2024

RB replaces Ricciardo with Lawson for remainder of F1 2024

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
RB replaces Ricciardo with Lawson for remainder of F1 2024

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global