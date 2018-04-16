Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IndyCar Long BeachIndyCarLong BeachMore events
IndyCar Breaking news

Rossi is the “standout” in IndyCar now, says Power

0 shares
Rossi is the “standout” in IndyCar now, says Power
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
16/04/2018 12:39

Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power believes that the driver who beat him to Long Beach victory, Alexander Rossi, is the primary championship contender in 2018, as the Andretti Autosport driver claimed his third consecutive top-three finish.

Power, a two-time Toyota GP of Long Beach winner, kept pace with Rossi over the closing stint of the race, with liberal use of his push-to-pass boost, but couldn’t close on the #27 car and eventually finished just over one second adrift. On top of two third places in St. Petersburg and Phoenix, the result moved Rossi to the top of the points standings.

Said Power: “I needed to get close enough to him to make him use his, but I just stayed at that one-second gap, just couldn't make time on him enough. But yeah, it was like qualifying every lap for both of us there at the end. At the end of the day, I mean, Rossi was just too fast all day. That's pretty much all we had."

Rossi topped every session but one at Long Beach, and now holds a 22-point lead in the title race over Penske's reigning champion and Phoenix winner Josef Newgarden.

“When you look at what Rossi did this weekend… man, really, really, really strong. I think he's going to be tough to beat in the championship. He's definitely what I'd call a standout of the field right now in every respect. Even when we saw him at Phoenix on the oval.

“Yeah, you'll have to beat him, I think.”

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IndyCar
Drivers Will Power , Alexander Rossi
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the IndyCar main page
IndyCar Long BeachIndyCarLong BeachMore events