Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IndyCar Long BeachIndyCarLong BeachMore events
IndyCar Breaking news

Rossi has “found his groove”, says Andretti Autosport COO

0 shares
Rossi has “found his groove”, says Andretti Autosport COO
Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda, pit stop
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
17/04/2018 10:57

Long Beach winner Alexander Rossi’s composure under pressure is a result of his increasing confidence in his ability and that of his team, says Andretti Autosport’s COO Rob Edwards.

The new championship leader, in his third IndyCar season, dominated last weekend’s Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, taking pole position by 0.35sec and leading 71 of the 85 laps.

The win marked Rossi’s third consecutive podium finish, second victory in five races, and sixth podium from the last nine events.

“It’s like we talked about after Phoenix,” said Edwards, “Alex has found his groove.

“And you see that with a lot of guys, right? Once they start to win, it starts coming together, they gain confidence, they try less hard because it’s there, that natural rhythm. And the results follow.”

Edwards admitted he hadn’t expected Rossi to have such a margin over his rivals around the 1.968-mile street course, but once it had been established, it was a case of managing the gap and sticking to a two-stop strategy.

“The yellows hurt us, particularly at the end after we made our last stop,” he said. “We were hoping it would go green all the way to the end, because we had a nice margin, especially after [Scott] Dixon and [Sebastien] Bourdais were penalized.

“There was a point where Scott got the gap pegged back from eight seconds to four when they were both in traffic and Scott got ahead of ‘his’ backmarker before Alex got ahead of his. But Alex was being extra careful, he didn’t want to put anything at risk, and we still felt we were in control of our own destiny.

“But after the last two yellows, Will [Power] was behind us and you never feel secure with Will right behind you. He gave it everything he had, and Alex had to manage what he had.”

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IndyCar
Drivers Alexander Rossi
Teams Andretti Autosport
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the IndyCar main page
IndyCar Long BeachIndyCarLong BeachMore events