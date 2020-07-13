IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Race 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
102 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Rosenqvist: Tight IndyCar field is hard for rookies and veterans

shares
comments
Rosenqvist: Tight IndyCar field is hard for rookies and veterans
By:
Jul 13, 2020, 8:12 PM

The NTT IndyCar Series’ newest winner, Felix Rosenqvist, says that the extreme compression between fastest and slowest drivers on any given weekend makes success extremely tough for everyone involved, whatever their level of experience.

Even on IndyCar’s longest course last weekend, 4.014-mile Road America, the gap between the front rear of the 23-car grid was two seconds, while on the 2.439-mile road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the gap between first and last was 1.3sec.

Rosenqvist, who won the second Road America race from seventh on the grid, commented: “I think in IndyCar right now the concept is just so tight.

“You look at qualifying. You have the top 15 within three or four tenths [of a second]. That's the difference of making a really good lap and an exceptional lap. It's so little difference.

“You're on the right side of that, you have a good chance to win that day. If you're on the wrong side, you start 15th! Maybe you need a strategy to turn it around. There always seems to be a good strategy or two out there, it's always very open.

“The formula of the series allows anyone to fight for the win if you have the pace and if you do a good strategy. You can't really count anyone out… I think that's why you see so many different results, so many different guys up in the front all the time.

“You kind of find a flow, just do the same every week. You always have to recharge, work hard, try new things every session. Yeah, hard work being in IndyCar.”

Rosenqvist, who beat Colton Herta to last year’s Rookie of the Year honors despite not winning a race, commented on his wait for raceday glory in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

“Definitely it's hard to come in as a rookie and win races straightaway,” he said. “I think [2018 Rookie of the Year Robert] Wickens really showed that. I had a good season last year, but it was still very up and down. I had a couple of podiums, one pole position. Still every weekend was a big swing.

“I think you need experience. You need to learn the facts, you need to learn how the weekends go, try to find a flow, ups and downs. It probably takes a couple of years, too, before you can master it yourself without being guided by your crew.

“I think that's what [teammate Scott] Dixon does really well – being consistent. He takes a lot of decisions on his own in the car. He can sort of call the race a little bit inside the helmet. That's something the young guns need to learn.”

Rosenqvist said also that he was happy to score the first Indy car victory for a Swede since Kenny Brack took his ninth and final win – coincidentally, also for Ganassi – at Mexico City in 2002.

“We have a good crowd back home supporting us in IndyCar now, me and Marcus Ericsson [teammate, who finished the race in fourth]. It's growing and growing.

“With the IndyCar season having started a bit earlier than F1 this year, I think it's tipped over to IndyCar being the biggest interest in Sweden, with two Swedes – or two and a half with Oliver Askew [who is dual nationality, with a Swedish mother].

“It's fun when you can bring something home to the country. Hopefully it creates some interest for the young kids even in these tough times that we have right now. Hopefully that can make a difference for someone.”

The winning pass, Race 2 at Road America, as Rosenqvist dives inside the Arrow McLaren SP car of Pato O'Ward at Turn 5 on the penultimate lap.

The winning pass, Race 2 at Road America, as Rosenqvist dives inside the Arrow McLaren SP car of Pato O'Ward at Turn 5 on the penultimate lap.

Photo by: Peter Burke / Motorsport Images

Next article
Rossi: Condensed schedules are causing errors, mechanical issues

Previous article

Rossi: Condensed schedules are causing errors, mechanical issues

Trending Today

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”
MotoGP / MotoGP
3h

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”

Verstappen's damaged endplate got lodged in bargeboard
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen's damaged endplate got lodged in bargeboard

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR
MotoGP / MotoGP

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR

Latest news

Rosenqvist: Tight IndyCar field is hard for rookies and veterans
IndyCar / IndyCar
51m

Rosenqvist: Tight IndyCar field is hard for rookies and veterans

Rossi: Condensed schedules are causing errors, mechanical issues
IndyCar / IndyCar

Rossi: Condensed schedules are causing errors, mechanical issues

Rosenqvist: Maximizing pace in clean air key to victory
IndyCar / IndyCar

Rosenqvist: Maximizing pace in clean air key to victory

O’Ward “ecstatic” but also “disappointed” after stellar drive
IndyCar / IndyCar

O’Ward “ecstatic” but also “disappointed” after stellar drive

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Felix Rosenqvist
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season

2
Formula 1

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

3
Formula 1

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams

2h
4
Formula 1

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

5
Formula 1

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

Rosenqvist: Tight IndyCar field is hard for rookies and veterans
IndyCar

Rosenqvist: Tight IndyCar field is hard for rookies and veterans

Rossi: Condensed schedules are causing errors, mechanical issues
IndyCar

Rossi: Condensed schedules are causing errors, mechanical issues

Rosenqvist: Maximizing pace in clean air key to victory
IndyCar

Rosenqvist: Maximizing pace in clean air key to victory

O’Ward “ecstatic” but also “disappointed” after stellar drive
IndyCar

O’Ward “ecstatic” but also “disappointed” after stellar drive

IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches win from O’Ward
IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches win from O’Ward

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.