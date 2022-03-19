Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Texas IndyCar: Rosenqvist scores second IndyCar pole
IndyCar / Texas News

Rosenqvist: Texas pole a mental boost after letting go of demons

Felix Rosenqvist, who took pole for tomorrow’s second round of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series says that it helps recharge the #7 car half of the Arrow McLaren SP team after a frustrating 2021.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Rosenqvist: Texas pole a mental boost after letting go of demons
Listen to this article

Rosenqvist was 11th driver of the 27 in the XPEL 375 to complete a two-lap qualifying run, and his average of 221.110mph in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet around the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway was enough to withstand strong assaults from two Penske-Chevrolets, Takuma Sato’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda and his former teammate Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

The Swede, who won Rookie of the Year title in 2019 – and took pole on the Indy road course – and scored his first win at Road America in 2020 – endured a torrid first season at AMSP, missing two races due to an accident at Detroit and taking until the latter third of the season to find setups that allowed him to start matching the pace of teammate Pato O’Ward.

Today, the 30-year-old Swede declared: “For the whole Arrow McLaren SP team and the #7 car in general, it couldn't have been better timing to get this pole. It's a good boost mentally for all the guys and girls working on the car, and I think everyone just showed today that we refocused and came back.

“A little bit of a disappointment in St. Pete and, obviously, last year, but coming back here just fully focused and doing our own thing and putting the car on pole is really amazing…

“When you don't have a good result, there's always excuses and reasons and things, but if you don't have the result, then at the end of the day it's going to eat away at your confidence, right? I feel like I've done a good job recharging every weekend, and I've gone into every weekend positively, but you don't actually have the confidence that you can do it, in a way, because the last time I had a good result was really a long time ago.

“Things like this is really important where you just kind of break the trend and like, ‘Hey, you can do this, we can do this. Our car is strong. We do a good job. We don't need to focus too much on the others, and just do our thing.’

He said that putting previous disappointments behind him had been vital to boosting his confidence.

“You sometimes have to forget what happened and just kind of have fun with it,” he said. “Don't overthink things. There are so many details you need to do right, but if you start thinking too much, you're never going to get better, so at some point you just have to let go of the demons and just jump in the car and have fun, and I think that was a good example today.”

Rosenqvist was running second and closing on teammate Dixon in the 2020 Texas race when he crashed, and last year there were pitlane issues in the double-header that cost him at least one podium. Now, Rosenqvist says that TMS “is a track where I feel very confident, and last year we had two really good races here. We just didn't get a good finish for other reasons.”

However, he went on to admit that such a positive outlook on the venue was a complete reversal of how he felt when first tackling ovals.

“I remember the first time I came here,” he said. “Then it was definitely not fun. I was really scared the first time I was here, and it was actually the first superspeedway I ever did. But I think from 2020 onwards it's been a track where I feel really calm and confident, and I kind of know how to attack the race and how to work with the driving line and how the car needs to be set up. I think it suits me pretty well, naturally, and definitely I feel like I have some unfinished business at Texas.”

Key to being a successful oval driver, he said, was following his instincts.

“On these kind of tracks you're always your own worst enemy, right? You're always debating with yourself – Should I trim out? Should I change my tools? Should I go freer? Should I go tighter? It's always a constant mental thing, and I think it showed that just attacking it a bit more calmly has been good for me. Not overthinking it.

“Kind of same at Indy [where I’m] also getting better and better every year. I mean, you can really get deep inside your head on these places… You just have to trust yourself, switch off and do it.”

 

shares
comments
Texas IndyCar: Rosenqvist scores second IndyCar pole
Previous article

Texas IndyCar: Rosenqvist scores second IndyCar pole
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Texas IndyCar: Rosenqvist scores second IndyCar pole Texas
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: Rosenqvist scores second IndyCar pole

Texas IndyCar: Pagenaud leads Rosenqvist in opening practice Texas
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: Pagenaud leads Rosenqvist in opening practice

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Rosenqvist: Texas pole a mental boost after letting go of demons
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist: Texas pole a mental boost after letting go of demons

Texas IndyCar: Rosenqvist scores second IndyCar pole
IndyCar IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: Rosenqvist scores second IndyCar pole

Texas IndyCar: Pagenaud leads Rosenqvist in opening practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: Pagenaud leads Rosenqvist in opening practice

IndyCar adds practice session to work in extra lane at Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar adds practice session to work in extra lane at Texas

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.