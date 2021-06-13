Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Detroit News

Rosenqvist remains in hospital overnight after Detroit shunt

By:

Felix Rosenqvist will be held overnight at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital following his huge crash in the first race of IndyCar’s Detroit Grand Prix.

The Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver appeared to suffer a stuck throttle at Turn 6 on Lap 24 of the Detroit Grand Prix.

IndyCar’s medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows said: “Following his crash during the race Felix Rosenqvist received an initial evaluation at the infield care center at Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

“He was then transferred to Detroit Receiving Hospital for advanced imaging and evaluation by the trauma and neurological services.

“Evaluation revealed no life- or limb-threatening injuries, he remains awake and alert, he will be observed overnight prior to discharge from the hospital.” 

Arrow McLaren SP added a statement, saying it “would like to thank the AMR Safety Team for their fast response at track, along with the IndyCar Medical Team and the staff at DMC Detroit Hospital for their expertise and care.

“Updates on Felix’s recovery and the status of the #7 car in Race 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will be shared in due course.”

Rosenqvist himself then responded via Twitter: 

 
