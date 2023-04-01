Rosenqvist: McLaren at a “whole different confidence level”
Moments after claiming pole for the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway, Felix Rosenqvist said the Arrow McLaren team is firing on all cylinders.
Rosenqvist claimed his fourth pole IndyCar pole and his second straight at Texas, leading his teammates Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward in a McLaren 1-3-5.
“Great car, man,” said the elated Swede. “Those Arrow McLarens are real weapons today. I think we just built from last year.”
Because oval qualifying is run in championship order, and Rosenqvist had a poor opening race to the season, bumped into the wall on the opening lap at St. Petersburg, he was 10th car to run. Theories varied as to how much of a help that was because although he got to run in cooler track conditions, the air is also thinner in the hotter runs, creating less drag.
Whatever the case, the upshot was that Rosenqvist was the only driver to clock two laps of the 1.5-mile oval at 220mph. By contrast, Rossi and O’Ward hit the track in 25th and 27th. They, along with Scott Dixon and Will Power appeared the only drivers likely to be a threat for pole. Dixon was second fastest and will join Rosenqvist on the front row, but Power had too short a top gear for the track conditions, and twice he bounced off the rev limiter on his second lap. That pulled his average down, so that he will start tomorrow’s race only eighth.
“Maybe it was a good thing to start out early, I don’t know,” shrugged Rosenqvist. “The track kind of warmed up. We’ll take it.
“Our team and our partners have done a phenomenal job. I think we’ve always been good here but this is a whole different confidence level compared with last year. So let’s try to wrap it up tomorrow…
“It was an amazing quali. I don’t think we could have done much better than that.”
Texas IndyCar: Rosenqvist claims second straight pole at TMS
Texas IndyCar: Dixon tops final practice at 222mph
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams?
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams?
Arrow McLaren aces eager to work with Larson at Indy in 2024
Arrow McLaren aces eager to work with Larson at Indy in 2024 Arrow McLaren aces eager to work with Larson at Indy in 2024
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Chevy sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward St. Pete win
Chevy sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward St. Pete win Chevy sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward St. Pete win
Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism
Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism
Latest news
WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores
WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores
Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag
Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag
Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation
Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation
Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result
Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.