IndyCar / Pocono / Breaking news

Rosenqvist "lucky" to avoid injury in huge Pocono crash

shares
comments
Rosenqvist "lucky" to avoid injury in huge Pocono crash
By:
Aug 19, 2019, 9:09 AM

Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist admits he was "lucky" to come away with no serious injuries in a violent pile-up during Sunday's ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.

Rosenqvist was the only one of the five drivers involved in the first-lap incident that wasn't swiftly cleared after his car was launched into the air off Takuma Sato's stricken Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing machine and rode along the catch-fencing at Turn 2.

The rookie was able to walk away from the crash to the ambulance that transported him to a nearby hospital, where medical scans confirmed he had avoided major injury.

On Sunday night, Rosenqvist tweeted: "Just got cleared from the hospital. Definitely feel lucky escaping without any serious injuries after visiting the catch fence there..."

The Swede later said: "I just have some minor back pain and a bit of a headache. Hopefully I will be back to normal in a couple of days.

"A big thank you to the IndyCar track staff and medical personnel; they did an awesome job looking after everything. Luckily the other drivers [Sato, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe] are OK as well, which I think is the main thing.

"It’s a shame that we were caught in the incident on lap one. I think we had a good NTT Data Honda today. I look forward to being back in the car at Gateway.”

Rosenqvist remains the highest-placed rookie in the IndyCar standings with three races to go, although Dale Coyne Racing's Santino Ferrucci has closed to within 13 points following his fourth-place finish, his equal-best result of the year.

Read Also:

Next article
Rossi vs. Sato argument over Pocono crash continues

Previous article

Rossi vs. Sato argument over Pocono crash continues

Next article

Dixon, Power, Pagenaud defend Pocono after crashes

Dixon, Power, Pagenaud defend Pocono after crashes
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Pocono
Drivers Felix Rosenqvist
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Gateway

Gateway

22 Aug - 24 Aug
Practice Starts in
2 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice Fri 23 Aug
15:00
14:00
Qualifying Fri 23 Aug
19:15
18:15
Final Practice Sat 24 Aug
22:15
21:15
Race Sun 25 Aug
21:30
20:30
