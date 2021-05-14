Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean's appetite for his second life
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 Race report

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

By:

Ex-F1 driver Romain Grosjean has landed pole position for only his third NTT IndyCar Series start, the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver beating Josef Newgarden by over a tenth of a second.

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

Firestone Fast Six

Grosjean was the first driver to lay down a flyer, snagging a 69.7636sec which Alex Palou’s first flyer couldn’t match, but Josef Newgarden did beat with a 69.5665sec.

Then Grosjean ducked under that best, beating Newgarden by 0.1269sec, with Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda finishing up third, just ahead of Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

It was Grosjean’s first pole since he raced in GP2 in 2011, Coyne’s first pole since Sebastien Bourdais’s P1 effort at Phoenix in 2018, and the team’s first road/street course pole since Mike Conway at Detroit in 2013.

Scott McLaughlin was barely less impressive than fellow rookie Grosjean, finishing the session just 0.15sec behind Newgarden, and just ahead of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Conor Daly.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

51

Romain Grosjean

1:09.4396

1:09.4396

0.000

2

3

1:09.6278

0

  

3

126.447

6:24.7145

Honda

A

37

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

2

2

Josef Newgarden

1:09.5665

0.1269

0.1269

2

3

1:09.5785

1

  

6

126.216

6:00.0820

Chevy

A

116

Team Penske

3

60

Jack Harvey

1:09.6528

0.2132

0.0863

2

2

1:09.6528

0

  

2

126.060

6:47.7338

Honda

A

90

Meyer Shank Racing

4

10

Alex Palou

1:09.7118

0.2722

0.0590

2

3

1:10.0620

0

  

1

125.953

6:42.3483

Honda

A

127

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:09.7140

0.2744

0.0022

2

2

1:09.7140

0

  

5

125.949

6:14.1134

Chevy

A

99

Team Penske

6

20

Conor Daly

1:09.8662

0.4266

0.1522

2

2

1:09.8662

0

  

4

125.675

5:57.5192

Chevy

A

43

Ed Carpenter Racing

 

Q2

Will Power lost his two best times for causing a red flag after spinning on his primary tires and having a clutch issue that prevented him from restarting. That delay forced everyone else to go straight to reds for a frantic four minutes.

Alex Palou, who scored his first win in the season-opener at Barber Motorsports Park, topped the session with a 69.4743sec, just ahead of Jack Harvey, while Romain Grosjean made it into the Firestone Fast Six with third fastest. Conor Daly did a superb job for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy to claim fourth, ahead of the second rookie in the Fast Six, Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, and his teammate Josef Newgarden.

Rinus VeeKay in the second Carpenter car and Colton Herta – the fastest Andretti Autosport-Honda driver – was eighth.

Ed Jones made it two Coyne cars in the top eight, outpacing Simon Pagenaud (Penske) and Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda).

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

10

Alex Palou

1:09.4743

1:09.4743

0.000

5

6

1:12.1872

3

  

8

126.383

10:04.5001

Honda

A

127

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

60

Jack Harvey

1:09.5189

0.0446

0.0446

5

5

1:09.5189

3

  

4

126.302

9:36.0980

Honda

A

90

Meyer Shank Racing

3

51

Romain Grosjean

1:09.5476

0.0733

0.0287

5

6

1:10.4711

3

  

11

126.250

10:29.8025

Honda

A

37

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

4

20

Conor Daly

1:09.5627

0.0884

0.0151

3

5

1:11.9816

2

  

10

126.223

10:35.9983

Chevy

A

43

Ed Carpenter Racing

5

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:09.7727

0.2984

0.2100

5

6

1:10.2013

3

  

9

125.843

10:07.6678

Chevy

A

99

Team Penske

6

2

Josef Newgarden

1:09.7837

0.3094

0.0110

5

6

1:09.8525

3

  

7

125.823

10:15.5184

Chevy

A

116

Team Penske

7

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:09.8185

0.3442

0.0348

5

5

1:09.8185

3

  

1

125.760

9:01.0005

Chevy

A

84

Ed Carpenter Racing

8

26

Colton Herta

1:09.8222

0.3479

0.0037

5

5

1:09.8222

3

  

2

125.754

10:20.0660

Honda

A

100

Andretti Autosport

9

18

Ed Jones

1:09.8548

0.3805

0.0326

4

4

1:09.8548

2

  

3

125.695

9:31.9033

Honda

A

51

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

10

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:09.8722

0.3979

0.0174

4

5

1:09.9726

3

  

6

125.664

9:44.0565

Chevy

A

102

Team Penske

11

15

Graham Rahal

1:09.9060

0.4317

0.0338

5

5

1:09.9060

3

  

5

125.603

9:49.8056

Honda

A

107

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

12

12

Will Power

No Time

---

---

--

1

1:11.7005

0

  

12

---

2:13.8477

Chevy

P

99

Team Penske

 

Q1 Group 2

Josef Newgarden got down to a 70.6385sec lap on blacks before the field dived for the pits to switch to reds – or in Juan Pablo Montoya’s case, a second set of reds having started the session on the softer compound Firestones.

Rookie Romain Grosjean was the first driver into the 69s with a 69.8963 and that was enough to see him advance to Q2, albeit in fifth, as Newgarden led the session with a 69.6101sec, ahead of Alex Palou in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Rookie Scott McLaughlin’s 69.7537sec saw him finish the session third ahead of Conor Daly’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy. Just behind Grosjean was Will Power who blew Turn 1 on what should have been his best lap, but still managed to scrape through. Alexander Rossi, who had looked strong in practice, was only seventh but ahead of Scott Dixon (Ganassi) who missed red tire running FP2 and Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy.

Montoya lost his two best laps for holding up Palou.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

2

Josef Newgarden

1:09.6101

1:09.6101

0.000

6

7

1:14.0685

4

  

1

126.137

10:52.3854

Chevy

A

1

Team Penske

2

10

Alex Palou

1:09.6589

0.0488

0.0488

6

7

1:09.6614

4

  

7

126.049

10:39.5056

Honda

A

8

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:09.7537

0.1436

0.0948

6

7

1:15.5560

4

  

3

125.877

10:31.7192

Chevy

A

2

Team Penske

4

20

Conor Daly

1:09.7646

0.1545

0.0109

6

7

1:13.2823

4

  

8

125.858

11:12.1011

Chevy

A

13

Ed Carpenter Racing

5

51

Romain Grosjean

1:09.8556

0.2455

0.0910

5

6

1:09.8589

4

  

4

125.694

10:05.1123

Honda

A

22

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

6

12

Will Power

1:09.8963

0.2862

0.0407

6

7

1:20.0025

4

  

2

125.620

11:04.6386

Chevy

A

9

Team Penske

7

27

Alexander Rossi

1:09.9012

0.2911

0.0049

7

7

1:09.9012

4

  

6

125.612

11:06.8439

Honda

A

17

Andretti Autosport

8

9

Scott Dixon

1:09.9512

0.3411

0.0500

7

7

1:09.9512

4

  

12

125.522

10:33.4720

Honda

A

7

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

5

Pato O'Ward

1:10.0726

0.4625

0.1214

6

6

1:10.0726

4

  

5

125.304

9:48.6361

Chevy

A

4

Arrow McLaren SP

10

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:10.1830

0.5729

0.1104

6

7

1:18.8448

4

  

11

125.107

11:02.1415

Chevy

A

10

AJ Foyt Enterprises

11

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:10.6174

1.0073

0.4344

5

6

1:10.6243

3

  

9

124.338

10:37.3626

Honda

A

19

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

12

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

1:10.8705

1.2604

0.2531

6

6

1:10.8705

4

  

13

123.894

10:43.9458

Chevy

A

31

Arrow McLaren SP

13

4

Dalton Kellett

1:10.9312

1.3211

0.0607

6

7

1:11.1693

4

  

10

123.788

10:44.8688

Chevy

A

3

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

Q1 Group 1

Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda was fastest on the Firestone primary tires, with a 70.7971sec lap, but that was some 1sec off his potential on reds. He made it through but in fourth, behind Rinus VeeKay’s 69.4890sec, a tenth ahead of Colton Herta in the Andretti Autosport-Honda and surprise star Ed Jones in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda.

Graham Rahal and Simon Pagenaud survived late efforts from the Swedes Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson who missed out by hundredths of a second.

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s rookie Jimmie Johnson was an impressive 1.55sec adrift despite a trip down the Turn 1 escape road on his second set of reds, when he believed the soft compound were at their peak.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:09.4890

1:09.4890

0.000

6

6

1:09.4890

4

  

1

126.357

9:46.7163

Chevy

A

84

Ed Carpenter Racing

2

26

Colton Herta

1:09.5867

0.0977

0.0977

6

6

1:09.5867

4

  

2

126.179

9:38.8466

Honda

A

100

Andretti Autosport

3

18

Ed Jones

1:09.7152

0.2262

0.1285

6

6

1:09.7152

4

  

7

125.947

9:52.9732

Honda

A

51

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

4

60

Jack Harvey

1:09.7589

0.2699

0.0437

5

6

1:09.7828

4

  

3

125.868

9:43.0687

Honda

A

90

Meyer Shank Racing

5

15

Graham Rahal

1:09.7918

0.3028

0.0329

6

6

1:09.7918

4

  

8

125.808

10:12.6726

Honda

A

107

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

6

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:09.8061

0.3171

0.0143

6

6

1:09.8061

4

  

4

125.783

10:04.1961

Chevy

A

102

Team Penske

7

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:09.8243

0.3353

0.0182

5

6

1:13.3281

3

  

5

125.750

10:37.4660

Chevy

A

58

Arrow McLaren SP

8

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:09.8382

0.3492

0.0139

7

7

1:09.8382

4

  

9

125.725

10:43.1194

Honda

A

79

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

30

Takuma Sato

1:09.8665

0.3775

0.0283

7

7

1:09.8665

5

  

10

125.674

10:30.4353

Honda

A

84

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

10

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:09.8759

0.3869

0.0094

7

7

1:09.8759

4

  

6

125.657

10:45.2703

Honda

A

56

Andretti Autosport

11

11

Charlie Kimball

1:10.6810

1.1920

0.8051

6

6

1:10.6810

4

  

11

124.226

9:58.8760

Chevy

A

26

AJ Foyt Enterprises

12

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:11.0455

1.5565

0.3645

6

6

1:11.0455

3

  

12

123.588

10:09.7691

Honda

A

19

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Previous article

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life
