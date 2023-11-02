Subscribe
Grosjean signs with Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Juncos Hollinger Racing has announced the addition of Romain Grosjean to its team for the 2024 season in the IndyCar Series.

Joey Barnes
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

The 37-year-old Swiss-born Frenchman will drive the #77 Chevrolet-powered entry, replacing the recently vacated seat of Callum Ilott and teaming alongside soon-to-be series sophomore Argentinian former touring car star Agustin Canapino.

“I've been closely following JHR's ascension in the past few seasons,” Grosjean said. “The team has showcased significant growth, and I am eager to contribute my experience as we aim for a strong 2024 season.”

After a respectable Formula 1 career that consisted of 179 starts and 10 podium finishes, Grosjean burst on the scene of North America’s premier open-wheel championship in 2021, after recovering from the fiery Bahrain Grand Prix crash that truncated his F1 career. He collected two runner-up results, an additional podium and a pole in a partial campaign (13 races) with Dale Coyne Racing.

Grosjean opted for a full-time switch that included the series’ larger and faster oval tracks, and joined Andretti Global (previously known as Andretti Autosport), where he spent the following two seasons.

The much-anticipated move amassed an additional three runner-up finishes and two poles, which was overshadowed with no victories and a 13th-place outcome in the championship both years. 

Ricardo Juncos, co-owner and team principal of Juncos Hollinger Racing, believes the addition of Grosjean will elevate the organization, which has a highest finish of fifth – twice, courtesy of Ilott at St. Petersburg and Laguna Seca in 2023 – in the IndyCar Series, to another level next season.

Romain Grosjean brings an unparalleled pedigree in motorsports,” Juncos said. “His leadership and experience are precisely what we need to propel JHR to new heights in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

Fellow JHR co-owner Brad Hollinger, a former shareholder and board member at Williams in F1, added: “Romain Grosjean has a history of competing at the pinnacle of motorsports. His expertise will be invaluable as we strive to redefine our performance metrics, both on and off the track.”

Grosjean will dovetail his full-time IndyCar drive with a part-time season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Lamborghini’s new GTP program, in the longer-distance events. He’s also expected to form part of its driver lineup at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

