Wickens questions IndyCar’s “toxic relationship” with Pocono

His comments follow another huge multi-car crash in this year’s event, which has hospitalized Felix Rosenqvist who got up into the same catch fencing that caused Wickens’s injuries in 2018. Wickens labelled it a “toxic relationship” and that “maybe it’s time to consider a divorce”.

Wickens tweeted…

Another IndyCar racer, Max Chilton, who has quit racing on ovals and only runs road and street course races in the series, also had his say…

Former series regular Sage Karam had this to say...