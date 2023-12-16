Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske

Recently confirmed to drive Foyt’s #41 entry, next year will mark the Idaho native’s second season in North America’s premier open-wheel championship. He spent his rookie campaign with Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, scoring a best result of 12th in the finale at Laguna Seca.

In making the switch from Coyne to Foyt, Robb will also learn a new powerband in moving from Honda to Chevrolet. Additionally, though, he joins a team that recently formed a technical alliance with Penske. In turn, he should have the chance to observe data and learn from Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power as he continues his development.

“From what I hear, it's going to be really valuable,” said Robb, 22. “Just there the driving aspect, it allows me to be a young learner with some great leaders in the motorsport industry like Scott, like Josef, like Will where I can learn their techniques, kind of the tricks of the trade in that sense.

“I mean, AJ Foyt Racing has done such a good job this last year, I don't think that partnership is a one-way street. Both parties are going to be able to improve because of it.”

Robb then acknowledged the team’s performance at Indianapolis 500, which saw Santino Ferrucci starting fourth and fighting for the win before finishing third and Benjamin Pedersen impress with an 11th-place qualifying outing.

Photo by: IndyCar Series Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda

“Looking at Santino's results from the 500, even Benjamin's, we've gotten to see what the team is capable of doing and the trend,” Robb said.

“I'm hoping through this partnership with Penske as well as just in the overall natural growth of the team that we'll continue that trajectory forward. There's no doubt in my mind that we will. It's a matter of learning and putting that time in.”

There is plenty for Robb to grow from in a rookie season that was full of struggles that resulted in no top 10s and a best start of 21st (Long Beach) in a field that regularly averaged 27 entries outside of the Indianapolis 500.

Examining the trials and challenges of the past year, Robb comes through better for the experiences and is simply aiming to improve from it.

“I think growing off the expectations from last year, it's going to be a big key to our success this coming season,” Robb said.

“Also just focusing on areas of improvement for the team. It seems like these cars tend to have trends, handling perspective as well as what you need to be doing as a driver. There's a lot that we've learned or I've learned personally over the last year just on what those trends are.

“I'm sure those trends will change with the new powerplant, like you said, the different tuning styles that will go around that, the package built around that.

“Having that information not only from AJ Foyt Racing but from Team Penske, I think there's a lot to learn ahead of the season starting. Going through some race data, footage, whatever else there might be, try to learn that ahead of time, have that expectation built up so when we arrive at the track, I'm not getting in the car and have to adjust halfway through the weekend, which tended to happen quite a few times this last season.”

If Robb’s junior formula career is any indication, this should dramatically improve next season.

Look no further than Robb’s two years in Indy NXT, the top development category that leads to the IndyCar Series. Driving for Juncos Hollinger Racing, he went win-less with one top five and finished eighth in the overall standings in 2021. Then, in 2022, he switched to Andretti Global (then Andretti Autosport) and scored one win, eight podiums and two poles to finish runner-up for the championship. All of that is part of why finding a ride to return for a second season could prove vital.

“Yeah, it's super important,” said Robb, the 2020 USF Pro 2000 champion.

“I think environments play a big part of success in any athlete. You look at baseball teams where players will get transferred from team to team. They can have success with one team but not the other, but it's still the same player. You talk about race cars, they're set up differently than everything else.

“That environment plays a big part. Part of the reason we wanted to be with AJ Foyt Racing is because we know their environment is good, they have good personnel around them. Like I said, I'm going to keep bringing that up, that upward trajectory. I want to get on that bandwagon, ride that to the top.

“I'm excited about what the team has done in the recent history and what they're going to continue to do in the future.”