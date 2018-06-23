Global
IndyCar Road America Practice report

Road America IndyCar: Wickens tops third practice for SPM

By: David Malsher, US Editor
23/06/2018 04:59

Robert Wickens put the Schmidt Peterson Motorsport-Honda team on top in Saturday morning practice at Road America, as the Honda teams continued to assert themselves over their Chevrolet opposition.

Despite running black primary tires, Wickens  was just 0.36sec slower than Josef Newgarden’s fastest on primaries in FP2 yesterday, clocking a 1min42.9915sec lap, 0.18sec faster than the fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas, driven by Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Simon Pagenaud and Will Power, third and sixth fastest respectively, were the sole Chevrolet representatives in the Top 10, their Penskes 0.19 and 0.46sec slower than Wickens.

Alexander Rossi made it two Andretti cars in the top four, with Graham Rahal clocking P5.

Championship leader Scott Dixon was seventh for Chip Ganassi Racing, while rookie Zach Veach survived a high-speed spin and stall through Turns 13/14 to clock a highly impressive eighth, just 0.4sec slower than teammate Hunter-Reay.

Yesterday’s pacesetter Newgarden was only 13th fastest, ahead of Marco Andretti, and the two Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevys.

Alfonso Celis was back on track for Juncos Racing following his shunt in FP2, and finished up 22nd of the 23 cars, 2.37sec off the ultimate pace.

IndyCar, Road America third practice

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 6 canada  Robert Wickens  13 1'42.9915     140.307
2 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  14 1'43.1725 0.1810 0.1810 140.061
3 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  12 1'43.1793 0.1878 0.0068 140.051
4 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  12 1'43.1832 0.1917 0.0039 140.046
5 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  14 1'43.1966 0.2051 0.0134 140.028
6 12 australia  Will Power  15 1'43.4526 0.4611 0.2560 139.681
7 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  16 1'43.5479 0.5564 0.0953 139.553
8 26 united_states  Zach Veach  13 1'43.5843 0.5928 0.0364 139.504
9 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  14 1'43.5974 0.6059 0.0131 139.486
10 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  14 1'43.6013 0.6098 0.0039 139.481
11 30 japan  Takuma Sato  16 1'43.9279 0.9364 0.3266 139.043
12 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  18 1'43.9316 0.9401 0.0037 139.038
13 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  15 1'43.9806 0.9891 0.0490 138.972
14 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  13 1'44.1216 1.1301 0.1410 138.784
15 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  15 1'44.3015 1.3100 0.1799 138.545
16 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  13 1'44.3070 1.3155 0.0055 138.537
17 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  14 1'44.3399 1.3484 0.0329 138.494
18 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  12 1'44.3963 1.4048 0.0564 138.419
19 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  18 1'44.5019 1.5104 0.1056 138.279
20 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  14 1'45.1154 2.1239 0.6135 137.472
21 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  12 1'45.3001 2.3086 0.1847 137.231
22 32 mexico  Alfonso Celis Jr.  13 1'45.3608 2.3693 0.0607 137.152
23 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  14 1'45.4764 2.4849 0.1156 137.001
