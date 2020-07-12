IndyCar
Event finished
IndyCar / Road America / Results

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 2 results

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 2 results
By:
Jul 12, 2020, 6:46 PM

Felix Rosenqvist won the second race of the Road America REV Group Grand Prix double header on Saturday, the fourth round of the NTT IndyCar Series near Elkhart Lake, WI – after a fierce battle with Pato O’Ward.

The opening lap of the race claimed two victims with big crashes – both initiated by Team Penske’s Will Power. First of all, he clipped Ryan Hunter-Reay on the run to Turn 1, sending Hunter-Reay spinning into the wall and out of the race. Seconds later, Power clashed with Graham Rahal, whose car got into a tankslapper on the kerb, bounced off Felix Rosenqvist, and then slammed into a concrete wall.

At the restart, pole winner O’Ward led Colton Herta and Alex Palou. Saturday’s winner Dixon was up to fourth, as fifth-placed Power was demoted to 22nd by stewards for “avoidable contact”. Power then suffered a wild off that ended in the gravel on Lap 6, causing another yellow.

Palou passed Herta for second at the restart on Lap 8, while O’Ward made hay out front and pulled out a substantial lead. Dixon struggled with his rear tire life in the middle stages, slipping back behind Alexander Rossi, Herta and Marcus Ericsson.

Rosenqvist was one to watch, despite his early clash with Rahal, as he surged through to second position to run just 3s behind O’Ward. But a slow pitstop – when they dropped the car off the jack without one of the wheels attached – meant he lost valuable ground to O’Ward.

Rossi passed Palou for third just before half distance, and Palou then tumbled down the order as his car lost grip in the penultimate stint. Ericsson passed Herta for fourth on Lap 40.

O’Ward appeared to be struggling with his rear grip from using scrubbed red tires, and had to save fuel in the closing stages, so Rosenqvist was able to carve into his 8s lead. O’Ward was further hampered by being unlapped by Conor Daly, with whom he clashed on Saturday. Rosenqvist got to within 1s with three laps to go, and passed O’Ward on the penultimate lap to score a hard-earned victory.

Rosenqvist won by 2s, ahead of O'Ward, Rossi, Ericsson, Herta, Santino Ferrucci and Palou.

Points leader Dixon stalled after his final pitstop, dropping him back to 12th.

Road America GP IndyCar Race 2 results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1:51'22.039   118.942
2 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 55 1:51'24.909 2.869 118.890
3 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 55 1:51'30.655 8.616 118.788
4 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1:51'36.262 14.223 118.689
5 United States Colton Herta Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 55 1:51'54.455 32.416 118.367
6 United States Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 55 1:51'57.927 35.888 118.306
7 Spain Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 55 1:51'58.809 36.770 118.291
8 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 55 1:52'09.982 47.943 118.094
9 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 55 1:52'10.825 48.786 118.079
10 United States Charlie Kimball United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 1:52'15.100 53.060 118.004
11 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 55 1:52'16.010 53.971 117.989
12 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1:52'16.573 54.534 117.979
13 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 55 1:52'18.432 56.393 117.946
14 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 55 1:52'22.476 1'00.437 117.875
15 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 55 1:52'22.507 1'00.468 117.875
16 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 55 1:52'28.874 1'06.835 117.764
17 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 55 1:52'30.335 1'08.295 117.738
18 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 55 1:53'07.507 1'45.468 117.093
19 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 54 1:51'27.848 1 Lap 116.678
20 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 54 1:51'32.972 1 Lap 116.588
21 United States Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP 53 1:50'41.535 2 Laps 115.315
22 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 0 0.383 55 Laps  
23 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 0 0.429 55 Laps  
Series IndyCar
Event Road America
Sub-event Race 2
Author Charles Bradley

