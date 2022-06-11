Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Road America Practice report

Road America IndyCar: Palou tops Newgarden in final practice

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou set fastest time in the third and final practice session for tomorrow’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

As in FP2 and Qualifying, rain threatened to interrupt IndyCar’s final session before tomorrow’s race, but in fact it largely held off until the final five minutes, and the teams and drivers were able to set 1min46sec laps on their primaries.

Third-fastest qualifier Alex Palou turned the top time in this ‘race warm-up’ session with a 1min46.2291sec lap, his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda three tenths faster than Josef Newgarden in the #2 Team Penske-Chevrolet which is due to start on the outside of the front row.

Simon Pagenaud was third for Meyer Shank Racing-Honda ahead of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda’s regularly impressive rookie David Malukas. Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward were fifth and eighth for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, split by Andretti Autosport teammates Romain Grosjean and pole-winner Alexander Rossi.

Tatiana Calderon’s AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet came to a halt at Turn 5, bringing out a red flag, and then in the final five minutes the rain started to get heavier and the cars pitted.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 11 1'46.2291   136.031
2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 9 1'46.5337 0.3046 135.642
3 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 12 1'46.5752 0.3461 135.589
4 United States David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 10 1'46.7581 0.5290 135.356
5 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 10 1'47.0441 0.8150 134.995
6 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 9 1'47.0650 0.8359 134.968
7 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 10 1'47.2270 0.9979 134.765
8 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 13 1'47.3212 1.0921 134.646
9 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 12 1'47.4346 1.2055 134.504
10 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 1'47.4798 1.2507 134.448
11 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 10 1'47.5866 1.3575 134.314
12 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 10 1'47.5907 1.3616 134.309
13 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 11 1'47.5956 1.3665 134.303
14 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 9 1'47.6045 1.3754 134.292
15 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 9 1'47.6285 1.3994 134.262
16 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 9 1'47.6584 1.4293 134.225
17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 13 1'47.7094 1.4803 134.161
18 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 1'48.0060 1.7769 133.793
19 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 11 1'48.0915 1.8624 133.687
20 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 9 1'48.2432 2.0141 133.499
21 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 12 1'48.2747 2.0456 133.461
22 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 1'48.4751 2.2460 133.214
23 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 12 1'48.8560 2.6269 132.748
24 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 11 1'49.3557 3.1266 132.141
25 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 9 1'49.4302 3.2011 132.051
26 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Paretta Autosport 13 1'50.3133 4.0842 130.994
27 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 9 1'51.1885 4.9594 129.963
View full results

 

