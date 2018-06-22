Road America IndyCar: Newgarden on top again in FP2, Celis shunts

Josef Newgarden excelled again on Friday afternoon at Elkhart Lake as drivers sampled for the first time the combination of the 2018 aerokit, the Firestone alternate tire compound and IndyCar’s longest and most scenic course.

Newgarden’s Team Penske-Chevrolet clocked a 1min42.6279sec – an average of 140.804mph – to claim top spot by over quarter of a second from Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda driver Robert Wickens.

Sebastien Bourdais was third fastest for Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan-Honda while Will Power and Simon Pagenaud were 0.43 and 0.53sec respectively behind their reigning champion teammate.

Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato put both Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas into the top 10, separated by Detroit winners Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti Autosport-Honda).

Marco Andretti completed the top 10.

Alfonso Celis, who performed competently in his first ever IndyCar session this morning, this afternoon spun his Juncos Racing-Chevrolet off the track at Turn 13 on his fourth lap this afternoon, launching over a curb and the grass, before tearing off his rear wing on a tire barrier.

IndyCar, Road America free practice 2