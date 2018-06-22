Global
IndyCar Road America Practice report

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden on top again in FP2, Celis shunts

By: David Malsher, US Editor
22/06/2018 09:30

Josef Newgarden excelled again on Friday afternoon at Elkhart Lake as drivers sampled for the first time the combination of the 2018 aerokit, the Firestone alternate tire compound and IndyCar’s longest and most scenic course.

Newgarden’s Team Penske-Chevrolet clocked a 1min42.6279sec – an average of 140.804mph – to claim top spot by over quarter of a second from Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda driver Robert Wickens.

Sebastien Bourdais was third fastest for Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan-Honda while Will Power and Simon Pagenaud were 0.43 and 0.53sec respectively behind their reigning champion teammate.

Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato put both Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas into the top 10, separated by Detroit winners Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti Autosport-Honda).

Marco Andretti completed the top 10.

Alfonso Celis, who performed competently in his first ever IndyCar session this morning, this afternoon spun his Juncos Racing-Chevrolet off the track at Turn 13 on his fourth lap this afternoon, launching over a curb and the grass, before tearing off his rear wing on a tire barrier. 

IndyCar, Road America free practice 2

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  22 1'42.6279     140.804
2 6 canada  Robert Wickens  18 1'42.9025 0.2746 0.2746 140.428
3 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  16 1'43.0020 0.3741 0.0995 140.292
4 12 australia  Will Power  19 1'43.0545 0.4266 0.0525 140.221
5 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  19 1'43.1599 0.5320 0.1054 140.078
6 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  17 1'43.1995 0.5716 0.0396 140.024
7 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  19 1'43.4212 0.7933 0.2217 139.724
8 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  15 1'43.4755 0.8476 0.0543 139.650
9 30 japan  Takuma Sato  15 1'43.5410 0.9131 0.0655 139.562
10 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  14 1'43.6221 0.9942 0.0811 139.453
11 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  16 1'43.6559 1.0280 0.0338 139.407
12 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  15 1'43.6666 1.0387 0.0107 139.393
13 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  14 1'43.6899 1.0620 0.0233 139.362
14 26 united_states  Zach Veach  14 1'43.9088 1.2809 0.2189 139.068
15 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  16 1'43.9204 1.2925 0.0116 139.053
16 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  18 1'43.9475 1.3196 0.0271 139.016
17 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  15 1'44.1478 1.5199 0.2003 138.749
18 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  18 1'44.1869 1.5590 0.0391 138.697
19 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  20 1'44.2083 1.5804 0.0214 138.668
20 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  18 1'44.4224 1.7945 0.2141 138.384
21 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  20 1'44.4628 1.8349 0.0404 138.331
22 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  18 1'45.1363 2.5084 0.6735 137.444
23 32 mexico  Alfonso Celis Jr.  3 1'46.1592 3.5313 1.0229 136.120
