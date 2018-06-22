Global
IndyCar Road America Practice report

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden leads Sato in opening practice

By: David Malsher, US Editor
22/06/2018 04:56

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s reigning IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden topped the times in opening practice at Road America by 0.42sec followed by Takuma Sato in his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda.

Newgarden lapped the 4.014-mile course in 1min43.0477sec to become the only driver to break the 140mph barrier and comfortably eclipse Sato, who headed one of his erstwhile Andretti Autosport teammates, Alexander Rossi, by just 0.087sec.

Robert Wickens, who made his IndyCar debut here in opening practice last year when he subbed for the visa-troubled Mikhail Aleshin, slotted his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda into fourth, three tenths ahead of Marco Andretti.

Tony Kanaan grabbed sixth, about 1sec off Newgarden, while Spencer Pigot was an encouraging seventh for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy.

Zach Veach, who won here in Indy Lights back in 2016, was eighth, ahead of current championship leader and defending Road America winner Scott Dixon in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Carlin Racing-Chevy was 15th and 20th with Max Chilton and Charlie Kimball respectively.

James Hinchcliffe survived a wild moment at Turn 8 but was only 17th.

IndyCar debutant Alfonso Celis Jr. was 22nd, but the Juncos Racing-Chevy was only 1.9sec off top spot, well ahead of Harding Racing-Chevy’s Gabby Chaves.

IndyCar, Road America free practice 1

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  13 1'43.0477     140.230
2 30 japan  Takuma Sato  13 1'43.4729 0.4252 0.4252 139.654
3 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  11 1'43.5603 0.5126 0.0874 139.536
4 6 canada  Robert Wickens  12 1'43.5774 0.5297 0.0171 139.513
5 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  11 1'43.8825 0.8348 0.3051 139.103
6 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  11 1'44.0429 0.9952 0.1604 138.889
7 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  11 1'44.1080 1.0603 0.0651 138.802
8 26 united_states  Zach Veach  12 1'44.1306 1.0829 0.0226 138.772
9 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  11 1'44.1643 1.1166 0.0337 138.727
10 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  15 1'44.2963 1.2486 0.1320 138.551
11 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  12 1'44.3186 1.2709 0.0223 138.522
12 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  13 1'44.3520 1.3043 0.0334 138.477
13 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  11 1'44.4401 1.3924 0.0881 138.361
14 12 australia  Will Power  14 1'44.4581 1.4104 0.0180 138.337
15 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  13 1'44.5963 1.5486 0.1382 138.154
16 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  12 1'44.6770 1.6293 0.0807 138.048
17 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  12 1'44.6999 1.6522 0.0229 138.017
18 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  15 1'44.7484 1.7007 0.0485 137.953
19 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  12 1'44.8655 1.8178 0.1171 137.799
20 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  13 1'44.9050 1.8573 0.0395 137.747
21 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  15 1'44.9124 1.8647 0.0074 137.738
22 32 mexico  Alfonso Celis Jr.  14 1'44.9164 1.8687 0.0040 137.733
23 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  12 1'46.4485 3.4008 1.5321 135.750
