Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with ace tire strategy
IndyCar / Road America Practice report

Road America IndyCar: Herta tops final practice

By:

Colton Herta topped the last 30min practice session ahead of tomorrow’s REV Group Grand Prix as drivers tried to gauge their pace dropoff on red and black tires.

Road America IndyCar: Herta tops final practice

The session was red flagged before anyone had set a representative time with only nine minutes on the clock, as Dalton Kellett had stopped his AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet off-track down at Turns 12/13, and needed a tow-in.

By then, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon had already been off the road at Turn 3, and when action resumed, he threw a block on championship leader Pato O’Ward which the Mexican teenager could only avoid by locking up his front tires into Canada Corner. The Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver described the move as ‘not cool’.

Dixon eventually set a 1min47.6457sec lap, just 0.015sec behind Herta’s best efforts on alternates in the Andretti Autosport-Honda, and ahead of Graham Rahal’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, but all eyes were on Josef Newgarden’s pace on blacks, for tomorrow’s polesitter appeared to have the least drop-off of any of the front runners.

Jimmie Johnson was an impressive 14th fastest, just 1.7sec off top spot, while debutants Kevin Magnussen and Cody Ware were 20th and 24th, 2.7sec and 3.2sec from P1, but sandwiching previous Road America winners Sebastien Bourdais and Will Power.

Tomorrow’s 55-lap race starts at 11.38 local (Central time).

P

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Colton Herta

1:47.6312

1:47.6312

0.000

10

11

134.258

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

2

Scott Dixon

1:47.6457

0.0145

0.0145

8

10

134.240

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

Graham Rahal

1:47.6707

0.0395

0.0250

10

12

134.209

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

4

Josef Newgarden

1:48.0311

0.3999

0.3604

5

13

133.761

Chevy

P

Team Penske

5

Max Chilton

1:48.0533

0.4221

0.0222

11

12

133.734

Chevy

A

Carlin

6

Takuma Sato

1:48.0825

0.4513

0.0292

11

12

133.698

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

7

Ed Jones

1:48.3273

0.6961

0.2448

7

11

133.396

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

8

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:48.4105

0.7793

0.0832

10

12

133.293

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

9

Alexander Rossi

1:48.5355

0.9043

0.1250

12

12

133.140

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

10

Pato O'Ward

1:48.6691

1.0379

0.1336

7

11

132.976

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

11

Marcus Ericsson

1:48.6872

1.0560

0.0181

5

12

132.954

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

Jack Harvey

1:49.1575

1.5263

0.4703

9

10

132.381

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

13

Romain Grosjean

1:49.3094

1.6782

0.1519

9

9

132.197

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

14

Jimmie Johnson

1:49.3575

1.7263

0.0481

8

12

132.139

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

15

Scott McLaughlin

1:49.5698

1.9386

0.2123

10

11

131.883

Chevy

P

Team Penske

16

James Hinchcliffe

1:49.6176

1.9864

0.0478

12

12

131.826

Honda

P

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

17

Alex Palou

1:49.7748

2.1436

0.1572

7

12

131.637

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

18

Oliver Askew

1:49.7888

2.1576

0.0140

9

13

131.620

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

19

Simon Pagenaud

1:49.8772

2.2460

0.0884

12

13

131.514

Chevy

P

Team Penske

20

Kevin Magnussen

1:50.3183

2.6871

0.4411

8

8

130.988

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

21

Conor Daly

1:50.3574

2.7262

0.0391

9

10

130.942

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

22

Sebastien Bourdais

1:50.4579

2.8267

0.1005

8

13

130.823

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

23

Will Power

1:50.5149

2.8837

0.0570

7

12

130.755

Chevy

P

Team Penske

24

Cody Ware

1:50.8162

3.1850

0.3013

5

12

130.400

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

25

Dalton Kellett

1:51.7604

4.1292

0.9442

1

1

129.298

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with ace tire strategy

Previous article

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with ace tire strategy
