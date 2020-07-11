IndyCar
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
IndyCar / Road America / Results

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results
By:
Jul 11, 2020, 11:18 PM

Scott Dixon won the first race of the Road America REV Group Grand Prix double header on Saturday, the third round of the NTT IndyCar Series near Elkhart Lake, WI, from ninth on the starting grid.

The race was the first to be run with full access opened for fans since the Covid-19 pandemic halted racing in March.

Penske’s Josef Newgarden led the 55-lap race from the pole, with a wild first lap ending with the Andretti Autosport cars of Alexander Rossi and Marco Andretti going off and both collecting advertising signs stuck to their front wings.

Newgarden was in control of the race until Lap 28 when his car stalled and took an age to get restarted, falling to 10th. Fellow Penske driver Will Power touched wheels with Santino Ferrucci at the first corner, and despite dropping well down the order he rebounded by pitting early to lead by Lap 31.

Power pulled a hugely aggressive pass on Ganassi’s Scott Dixon to hit the front, with Ferrucci running third ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay and Jack Harvey. But Harvey crashed out of fifth at Turn 2 on Lap 38, when his front brakes failed and sent him into the gravel trap.

Dixon almost hit Power entering pitroad and then beat him, out as Power was left up on his jacks for too long, while Ferrucci tumbled four spots after clashing with Dalton Kellett as he exited his box.

Dixon led the restart with 14 laps to go but the race went yellow again when Conor Daly hit the wall after clashing with Pato O’Ward. Another restart saw Alex Palou make a spectacular pass on Hunter-Reay for third, but a third yellow was required again for Kellett in the gravel, and race control swapped their positions back. The final restart was with eight laps to go, Palou again passing Hunter-Reay at Turn 1 for third.

Dixon beat Power by 2.5s, with Palou, Hunter-Reay and Colton Herta rounding out the top five. Rahal was right in contention with the leaders early on but suffered a slow early pitstop when his fuel hose failed to connect properly. He battled back to finish seventh, behind Ferrucci.

Newgarden was forced to pit for more tires after locking up at Turn 1 after the first of the restarts and finished down in 15th.

Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1:54'09.869   116.027
2 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 55 1:54'12.408 2.538 115.984
3 Spain Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 55 1:54'13.062 3.192 115.973
4 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 55 1:54'13.854 3.984 115.960
5 United States Colton Herta Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 55 1:54'17.119 7.249 115.905
6 United States Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 55 1:54'18.070 8.200 115.889
7 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 55 1:54'21.225 11.355 115.835
8 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 55 1:54'24.654 14.784 115.777
9 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 55 1:54'24.874 15.004 115.774
10 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1:54'25.635 15.766 115.761
11 United States Charlie Kimball United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 1:54'26.039 16.170 115.754
12 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 55 1:54'27.493 17.623 115.730
13 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 55 1:54'28.984 19.114 115.704
14 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 55 1:54'29.053 19.184 115.703
15 United States Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP 55 1:54'30.847 20.977 115.673
16 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 55 1:54'32.519 22.649 115.645
17 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 55 1:54'47.360 37.490 115.396
18 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 54 1:54'32.869 1 Lap 113.537
19 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 54 1:54'33.402 1 Lap 113.528
20 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 54 1:54'38.973 1 Lap 113.436
21 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 41 1:21'51.308 14 Laps 120.633
22 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 39 1:15'01.958 16 Laps 125.182
23 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 37 1:09'25.122 18 Laps 128.367
Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 fastest laps

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 34 1'47.591   134.308
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 51 1'48.413 0.821 133.290
3 Spain Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 50 1'48.532 0.940 133.143
4 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 3 1'48.618 1.027 133.038
5 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 50 1'48.635 1.044 133.017
6 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 5 1'48.658 1.066 132.990
7 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 50 1'48.693 1.101 132.947
8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 51 1'48.816 1.224 132.796
9 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 1'48.913 1.321 132.678
10 United States Colton Herta Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 50 1'48.975 1.383 132.602
11 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 4 1'48.986 1.394 132.589
12 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 51 1'49.010 1.418 132.560
13 United States Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 51 1'49.098 1.506 132.453
14 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 15 1'49.134 1.543 132.409
15 United States Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP 53 1'49.186 1.594 132.347
16 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 52 1'49.221 1.629 132.304
17 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 5 1'49.318 1.726 132.187
18 United States Charlie Kimball United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 51 1'49.347 1.755 132.152
19 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 35 1'49.452 1.860 132.025
20 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 29 1'49.461 1.869 132.013
21 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 3 1'49.790 2.198 131.619
22 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 32 1'49.867 2.275 131.526
23 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 4 1'50.548 2.956 130.716
