RLLR reveals Graham Rahal's livery for Texas IndyCar race

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) has announced Fleet Cost & Care will be Graham Rahal's primary sponsor at Texas Motor Speedway, where he won in 2016.

FCC, makers of fleet management software solutions NexGen and Atom, has been an associate sponsor of the team co-owned by Bobby Rahal, David Letterman and Mike Lanigan, and this will continue in 2018. However, FCC has also stepped up to become primary sponsor on the #15 RLLR-Honda at the June 8-9 event at Texas Motor Speedway.

Said Bobby Rahal: “Just as their software helps companies save time, ensure safety, improve data accuracy, and just work smarter, their support of our program allows us to compete at the highest levels with the ultimate goal of winning the championship.

“As Fleet Cost & Care celebrates our 25th anniversary we could not be more excited to grow our relationship with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” added Fleet Cost & Care President Jeff Curran. “Being a sponsor of a team with the history of success and professionalism that RLL enjoys gives us great pride.”

RLLR has already announced Total oils and fuel sponsorship for Rahal’s #15 car at Long Beach, while United Rentals will be the car’s primary sponsor for five races.