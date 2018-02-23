RLLR reveals another new livery for Rahal’s IndyCar

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has revealed another new color scheme for Graham Rahal’s #15 RLLR-Honda, as Luther Automotive Group has signed up to be primary sponsor for the Iowa Speedway race.

Luther Automotive Group, the largest new and used car dealership group in the Midwest, will not only promote on Rahal’s car at the IndyCar Series’ 11th round in Iowa in July, it will be an associate sponsor for throughout the season.

Bobby Rahal, co-owner of RLLR with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan, said: “David Luther and the Luther Automotive team have built an incredible business and quality reputation throughout the Midwest and he and I have grown our mutual business respect for one another into a friendship.

“It’s great to have them on board and help them showcase their brand, especially to those in the Midwest, which has traditionally been a strong audience for Indy car racing.”

Luther added “We are proud to be part of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing family and do our part to support Graham and Takuma [Sato, teammate] as well as Bobby, David and Mike. We’re honored to be associated with such a wonderful organization and are looking forward to the start of the IndyCar Series season as well as the race at Iowa Speedway.”