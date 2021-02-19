IndyCar
Rahal Letterman Lanigan reveals Sato’s new Indy 500 livery

By:

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced today that PeopleReady has returned as primary sponsor of two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato’s entry for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan reveals Sato's new Indy 500 livery

PeopleReady’s first experience as a primary sponsor of an Indy came last August when Sato won Indy in the #30 RLL-Honda – both his and the team’s second trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Victory Lane, but their first together.

PeopleReady is an on-demand labor network and its skilled trades division focuses on providing highly skilled tradespeople to blue-collar industries, including construction, energy, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality.

The company will also be a full-season associate sponsor for Sato and the #15 entry of teammate Graham Rahal as well. 

“PeopleReady is thrilled to be a part of the RLL team again as sponsors for both Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal this year,” said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. “Our new brand promiseWithin Reach – also rings true for this year’s racing season. And, when it comes to bringing our refreshed brand to race fans across the nation, we are ready as we focus on putting work within reach during unprecedented times.”

“What an incredible result for PeopleReady’s first foray as a primary sponsor of an Indy car at the 2020 Indianapolis 500,” added Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “It’s great to have them back as primary sponsor on Takuma’s entry to defend their Indy 500 victory on the world stage and continue to increase the awareness of the staffing services they provide throughout the race season.”

“On the heels of last year’s Indy 500 win, we are proud to be in RLL’s lane again for the upcoming season with an expanded sponsorship,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue, parent company of PeopleReady.

“During an uncertain job climate and unpredictable economy, driving home our mission of connecting people and work and being a force for good in communities is vital.

 

Schmidt: Arrow McLaren SP ready to complete IndyCar “Big Four”

