IndyCar News

RLL reveals rookie Lundgaard’s PeopleReady Indy 500 livery

By:

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced today that industrial staffing giant PeopleReady will be primary sponsor of rookie Christian Lundgaard’s entry for the Indianapolis 500.

RLL reveals rookie Lundgaard's PeopleReady Indy 500 livery
 

PeopleReady, which first joined the team in 2020, has also expanded its partnership to include primary sponsorship of Lundgaard’s #30 RLL-Honda in March’s XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway and the season finale, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

PeopleReady’s first experience with RLL as a primary sponsor was on Takuma Sato’s entry in the 2020 Indy 500, in which he scored his and the team’s second Indy victory.

Danish 20-year-old Lundgaard will be embarking on his first season of IndyCar racing after causing a major stir in a one-off outing in last August’s race on the Indy road course, in which he qualified fourth and finished 12th.

This year he will join series veterans Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey (the latter also new to the team) as RLL expands to three full-time entries.
Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady which helps those in search of jobs to find suitable opportunities, said: “PeopleReady is thrilled to continue our partnership with RLL this season. We’re focused on putting work and workforces within reach and making it faster and easier than ever before to connect people and work. As the primary sponsor for Christian Lundgaard, we’re looking forward to driving home the power of our mission and brand with race fans again this year.”

Bobby Rahal, who co-owns the RLL squad with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan, added: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to not just continue our relationship with PeopleReady but to also grow the relationship to include primary sponsorship of Christian Lundgaard’s race car at Texas and Laguna Seca in addition to the Indy 500.

“It has been a fantastic relationship since Day 1. Of course, winning the Indy 500 for them in their first racing event to be a primary sponsor in 2020 was a real accomplishment for both of our organizations. We have continued to work together since that time and been able to enhance the partnership with other opportunities.

“We look forward to a very successful year together in 2022, especially with Christian driving the car, and are excited to continue to grow the relationship in coming years.”

