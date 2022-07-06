Tickets Subscribe
Power proud of #12 team and charge from 27th to third at Mid-Ohio Next / Lundgaard under the radar but top of the rookie standings
IndyCar / Toronto News

RLL reveals HUB livery for Lundgaard’s IndyCar in Toronto

Hub International Limited, a global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, will become primary sponsor of Christian Lundgaard’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda for IndyCar’s Toronto round next week.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
RLL reveals HUB livery for Lundgaard's IndyCar in Toronto
Listen to this article

As IndyCar returns to the much-loved street course for the first time since 2019, Lundgaard will be among at least 13 drivers who have never driven an IndyCar around its 1.786 miles, although six of those have prior experience of the course in lesser formulas.

HUB’s tie-in with IndyCar is that it insures 13 of the full-time IndyCar drivers, while the link with the series’ sole trip north of the border is that HUB covers the risk management needs of nearly 40 percent of auto dealerships in Canada.  HUB has insured RLL for more than five years and has been an associate sponsor on the #15 car of Lundgaard’s teammate Graham Rahal’s for two years

Larry Lineker, HUB executive VP, said: “The orchestrated intensity of how a pit-stop comes together is the perfect metaphor for how HUB supports its customers throughout North America, and in Canada where we are the largest brokerage in the country. Much like our insurance and risk advisors, the drivers are essential. However, there are dozens of people behind the scenes acting as unsung heroes working together to make the drivers’ results and our customers’ outcomes a success.

“HUB has a strong affinity for RLL and their ‘team-first’ mantra, as well as the unwavering commitment to success that Bobby Rahal and his drivers exemplify. We are thrilled to be involved with RLL and Christian, a driver full of potential who we are all excited to work with and continue watching as his career takes off.”

“Our team takes great pride in our relationship with HUB, and we could not be more excited to see this partnership continue to grow,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of RLL along with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “Outside of our shared love for racing, the HUB team has played a crucial role in the auto industry, supporting the evolving risks of dealers. This is protection that people and organizations like us cannot function without, and we are grateful for their efforts both on and off the track.”   

“I never would have guessed there would be so many parallels between an insurance brokerage and racing,” said Lundgaard. “After getting to know the HUB team and learning more about their values and how they operate their business through teamwork and educated risk taking (with protection as the priority), it’s not too far off from how I prepare and work with my team each time I get behind the wheel.

“I feel very proud to drive the #30 HUB car in Toronto in such a monumental race.”

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Toronto livery

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Toronto livery

Photo by: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Power proud of #12 team and charge from 27th to third at Mid-Ohio
