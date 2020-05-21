Richmond canceled, Road America moved in new IndyCar schedule

The decision regarding Richmond’s 0.75-mile oval is a result of the state of Virginia not allowing any gatherings until at least July, due to the coronavirus pandemic. With IndyCar races getting stacked into the second half of the year, Richmond and the series couldn’t find a mutually convenient date.

Meanwhile, with a similar situation in Ontario, Canada threatening Honda Indy Toronto and at the very least postponing it – today’s IndyCar release suggests it’s canceled altogether – the governing body has shifted its Road America date into the slot previously occupied by the Canadian round. It will now be a double-header event, with races on Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12.

"Our teams and athletes are ready to get back on track and will deliver world-class action at Texas Motor Speedway and the Racing Capital of the World," Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles said. "We appreciate the opportunity to begin our season during these unprecedented times, and I'm confident we'll put on a great show."

This makes it the first of three double-headers planned for IndyCar this year, following the pandemic-induced reshuffle of several dates. The other venues set for two races in one weekend are Iowa Speedway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, while the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course is currently set to hold two races albeit over different weekends – one in July, one in October.

The shifting of Road America and deletion of Richmond leave IndyCar’s new season-opener at Texas Motor Speedway as the only race to be held in June.

Revised, tentative 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule

Date Venue Saturday, June 6 Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, July 4 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Saturday, July 11 Road America Sunday, July 12 Road America Friday, July 17 Iowa Speedway Saturday, July 18 Iowa Speedway Sunday, August 9 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Sunday, August 23 Indianapolis 500 Sunday, August 30 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Sunday, September 13 Portland International Raceway Saturday, September 19 WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca Sunday, September 20 WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca Saturday, October 3 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Sunday, October 25 Streets of St. Petersburg

