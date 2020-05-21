Richmond canceled, Road America moved in new IndyCar schedule
The return of Richmond Raceway to the NTT IndyCar Series calendar has been pushed back a year as the oval’s date has been scrubbed from the 2020 schedule, while Road America has shifted to July and become a double-header.
The decision regarding Richmond’s 0.75-mile oval is a result of the state of Virginia not allowing any gatherings until at least July, due to the coronavirus pandemic. With IndyCar races getting stacked into the second half of the year, Richmond and the series couldn’t find a mutually convenient date.
Meanwhile, with a similar situation in Ontario, Canada threatening Honda Indy Toronto and at the very least postponing it – today’s IndyCar release suggests it’s canceled altogether – the governing body has shifted its Road America date into the slot previously occupied by the Canadian round. It will now be a double-header event, with races on Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12.
"Our teams and athletes are ready to get back on track and will deliver world-class action at Texas Motor Speedway and the Racing Capital of the World," Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles said. "We appreciate the opportunity to begin our season during these unprecedented times, and I'm confident we'll put on a great show."
This makes it the first of three double-headers planned for IndyCar this year, following the pandemic-induced reshuffle of several dates. The other venues set for two races in one weekend are Iowa Speedway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, while the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course is currently set to hold two races albeit over different weekends – one in July, one in October.
The shifting of Road America and deletion of Richmond leave IndyCar’s new season-opener at Texas Motor Speedway as the only race to be held in June.
Revised, tentative 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule
|Date
|Venue
|Saturday, June 6
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Saturday, July 4
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|Saturday, July 11
|Road America
|Sunday, July 12
|Road America
|Friday, July 17
|Iowa Speedway
|Saturday, July 18
|Iowa Speedway
|Sunday, August 9
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Sunday, August 23
|Indianapolis 500
|Sunday, August 30
|World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
|Sunday, September 13
|Portland International Raceway
|Saturday, September 19
|WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca
|Sunday, September 20
|WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca
|Saturday, October 3
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|Sunday, October 25
|Streets of St. Petersburg
Related video
About this article
|Series
|IndyCar
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez