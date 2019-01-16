REV becomes Road America’s IndyCar race title sponsor

The NTT IndyCar Series race will be known as the REV Group Grand Prix when the series returns on June 23 for its fourth race since an eight-year hiatus.

The legendary 4.014-mile course in Elkhart Lake, WI. has seen Will Power, Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden win over the past three seasons, and is regarded as one of the greatest natural road courses in the world.

REV is the parent company of 30 specialty vehicle brands including bus, fire truck, ambulance, recreation and specialty markets.

“REV is excited to be the title sponsor of the NTT IndyCar Series event at Road America,” said Tim Sullivan, president and CEO of REV Group.

“Motorsports is an effective platform for REV to connect with our customers and showcase the technology, engineering and quality we put into our vehicles. We are using the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America to pay tribute to first responders, sharing our appreciation for the dedicated people who use our vehicles each day to serve their communities.”

George Bruggenthies, Road America's senior consultant and former president and general manager said: "REV Group is a great fit for Road America. They have a unique cadre of brands that have been instrumental in moving America forward. From first responders to families, REV emanates American pride and American success through its diverse vehicle brands.

“We feel that REV will incorporate itself very well with Road America's fan base while rewarding first responders through this entitlement. We are very excited to have them on board in such a prestigious capacity."