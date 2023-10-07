Subscribe
Previous / Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Reigning IndyCar champion Palou “not that close” to being a complete driver

Two-time and reigning IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou is inching toward becoming the most complete version of himself out on the racetrack.

Joey Barnes
By:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

It is a bit surprising to have a driver that rolled to a dominating 2023 campaign featuring five wins, 10 podiums, two poles – no finish lower than eighth – across 17 rounds and locked up the title with a race to spare profess they are still lacking.

However, that is exactly how Palou examines his own status, acknowledging the biggest remaining hurdle are ovals.

The Spaniard won pole in the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and appeared poised to challenge for the win, but was victim to a mid-race incident after Rinus VeeKay spun into him on pit road. Despite a furious charge, Palou was only able to push his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda up to fourth when the checkered flag fell. A pair of third-place finishes (Texas, Iowa 2) represented his best on ovals for the season.

“I need to win a oval race,” said Palou, who finished runner-up in the 2021 Indy 500. “It's easy, man. It's simple to know what we can improve.

“My oval skills, I would say they improved a lot. I got two podiums this year. P4 here at IMS [Indianapolis Motor Speedway]. We got to pole here. But still, we haven't won. When we are at the race, we are not fighting for the win.

“We get to the podium and it's like a win for us. So, I need to get there.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The 26-year-old provided his own assessment the gap separating him from the goal of being a complete driver.

“It's not super far, but it's far enough that it's painful,” Palou said. “Once I finished my Gateway race [in seventh], I was like, 'Man, I wish I could just go again and do it again.'

“I learned so much. Every race I finish, I learn a lot. But I'm not that close. I'm not as close as I would like to be.”

Although Palou yearns for an oval victory, it isn’t such a desperation he would trade either of his championships for glory in the Indianapolis 500.

“No, absolutely not,” he said. “Yes, that's what I will put most of my effort to get, but I would never trade a championship for the Indy 500. I love the Indy 500. I know how special it is for everybody. It's super special for me as well, but I think it's only a one-off race.

“I've been around like the top three or four cars or drivers or teams, in general, to win the race and we didn't because of this or that. Some others have just been lucky on the last stint of the race.

"I know the importance of it. I want to win it, but I would not trade a full year of being the best for just the one day of being the best.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren
Joey Barnes More from
Joey Barnes
Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection

Alex Palou More from
Alex Palou
Newgarden: "still a lot to be worked through" with hybrid engine

Newgarden: "still a lot to be worked through" with hybrid engine

IndyCar

Newgarden: "still a lot to be worked through" with hybrid engine Newgarden: "still a lot to be worked through" with hybrid engine

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience

Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience

IndyCar

Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience

Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?

Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future? Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke

Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke

Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"

Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault" Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"

Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"

Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life" Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe