Ed Carpenter Racing has announced that rookie Christian Rasmussen will close out the 2024 IndyCar Series season in the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet-powered entry.

Ed Carpenter, the only driver/team owner in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, was originally set to run the remaining oval rounds opposite of Rasmussen’s road and street schedule in the entry, but opted to take a step back in an effort to provide more experience for the 24-year-old Dane.

Rasmussen, the 2023 Indy NXT champion, will now run this weekend’s doubleheader at The Milwaukee Mile and the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.

Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Photo by: Perry Nelson / Motorsport Images

The choice to take a step back and forgo the final three races wasn’t an easy one for Carpenter, who also voiced it is not anything related to a permanent move out of the car.

“First off, this was a very difficult decision for me to make,” Carpenter said.

“I want to make it clear that this is not a retirement announcement. However, the reality is, I have not performed to the level that I expect of myself for the team. Christian tested at Gateway prior to the race and he showed me that he deserves this expanded opportunity. He also had such a strong performance during the Month of May and has earned the chance to continue his development. I am excited to watch him finish the season out strong for the No. 20 crew and the entire ECR team.”

Thankful for the opportunity

Rasmussen was the highest finishing rookie in this year’s Indianapolis 500, ending up 12th in a class that also featured the likes of 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. He scored a best career IndyCar finish of ninth at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last month and sits 23rd in the overall standings despite missing three races (Iowa 1 & 2, Gateway).

“First and foremost, I am incredibly thankful to Ed for providing me this opportunity,” Rasmussen said.

“I am excited to drive the No. 20 in the remaining three races and I am fully committed to giving the team my absolute best. While I haven’t raced at Milwaukee or Nashville before, my past performances on ovals have been strong and I’m eager to add these tracks to the list!”