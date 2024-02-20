Pray.com joins Sting Ray Robb as primary sponsor for 2024 IndyCar season

Robb, 22, will contest his second season in North America’s premier open-wheel championship behind the wheel of the No. 41 Pray.com Chevrolet.

Pray.com, a Christian social networking service and mobile app that serves as a social media platform for religious communities, is listed as the world’s No. 1 app for daily prayer and faith-based content.

“With the explosive growth of Christian advertisers being embraced by television networks like CBS, FOX, and others we recognized motorsports fans as an incredible audience for Pray.com,” said Steve Gatena, Founder and CEO of Pray.com.

“We partnered up with Sting Ray – not only because of his cool name but also because of his Christian testimony.

“The more the pray.com team got to know him, the more we came to love him – he’s got an infectious faith and a great passion for sharing the power of prayer.”

According to the release, Pray.com sees alignment with Robb’s “mission to bring faith into the fast lane and wants to support him in his efforts to communicate the importance of prayer to younger audiences.”

It is also noted that that the partnership may include prayer content from Robb on Pray.com or devotional projects focus on aiding youth “get on track with God”.

Robb, an Idaho native who spent his rookie season with Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing last year, expressed the importance of this partnership to him.

"Faith has been an important part of my journey and I am excited to be able to drive a car that will represent that," Robb said.

"I'm honored and blessed to partner with Pray.com. Through this partnership, we'll utilize our aligned beliefs and goals to encourage others in their commitment to prayer and grow the faith community."