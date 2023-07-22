Subscribe
Power volunteers for Bathurst IndyCar laps

Will Power has put his hand up to drive an IndyCar around Mount Panorama during the Bathurst International later this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet Pit Stop Competition

It was announced last week that the International will feature a demonstration class known as the open wheel cavalcade.

A maximum of 10 high-powered single-seaters will take part in six 20-minute demos across the weekeend.

The field will be invitation only, with organisers calling for owners of suitable open-wheelers, such as Formula 1, IndyCars and S5000s, to express interest in taking part.

Interest has already been piqued all the way in the US with Aussie Will Power asked about it ahead of the Iowa IndyCar race.

The question was seemingly posed under the slightly misguided notion that Bathurst International organisers are looking to lure modern Indy hardware and drivers down under.

Still, Power was all ears and made his interest very clear.

He made it equally clear that, should a current IndyCar driver take part in the cavalcade, it should be him, not Scott McLaughlin or Scott Dixon.

"Actually, I haven't heard that. I would love to be the one," he said.

"Well, they should call me up. I want to take my car down there.

"I am the only Australian in this series, so I'll be really disappointed if they send a Kiwi."

A call-up for Power and Team Penske is somewhat unlikely, with the targets for the cavalcade modern, but not necessarily current, open-wheelers.

It is also likely to be centred on Australian-based cars with a number of Formula 1 cars from different eras already in the country.

One IndyCar that could feasibly make an appearance is an Aussie-based 2011 Dallara IR-07 that had appeared in demo runs at the hands of Matthew Radisich.

Yasser Shahin, meanwhile, has a Formula Renault 3.5 car based in South Australia which would be an obvious target, while the announcement confirmed that S5000 cars will take part as well.

Power is known to be a big fan of Mount Panorama circuit, having partnered Mark Larkham at the 2002 Bathurst 1000.

He has long talked about another crack at the Great Race, and even floated the idea of a wildcard entry with McLaughlin back in 2020.

That was right before McLaughlin made a full-time move to IndyCar and Team Penske ended its partnership with Dick Johnson Racing in Supercars.

"I've been asking for [a wildcard], it's something I've wanted to do for a while," he told Wide World of Sports at the time.

"It's a tough ask to compete with the guys who are driving in the series full-time, but I still want to do it, because I'm Australian, and that's Australia's equivalent of the Indy 500."

The Bathurst International takes place on November 10-12.

