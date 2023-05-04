Power unveils student-designed murals for 2023 Detroit GP
Defending IndyCar champion and defending Detroit GP winner Will Power has unveiled the murals designed by Boys and Girls Club students that honor community partnerships.
Students from the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) created eight unique art murals that will be displayed trackside at the Grand Prix, which this year departs Belle Isle to return to a new 1.7-mile downtown course.
The digitally-designed murals feature themes that pay tribute to the local communities across Detroit, the spirit of the Motor City and the return of the Grand Prix to its original home for the first time since 1991.
Measuring 24 feet long and three feet high, each of the murals will be placed on the safety walls surrounding the new Downtown Detroit race circuit, in front of the viewing platforms on Jefferson Avenue that will be open and accessible to fans completely free of charge all weekend long at the Grand Prix.
“Thanks to our key community partners, these talented and creative young students at the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan will have the opportunity to share their art with everyone at this year’s Grand Prix,” said Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We’re excited to see all of these unique designs come to life and create a special connection to the neighborhoods and districts across Detroit, through the Grand Prix.”
The young artists from BGCSM’s Fashion Industry Club learned about the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and its history in Detroit, dating back to the first race downtown, a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1982. Under the guidance of fashion designer and local artist Sharryl Cross, the students received coaching on public and digital art, using Adobe Illustrator to produce their individual designs.
After working on their art for more than six weeks, the BGCSM students submitted their final mural designs to the Detroit GP advisory committee which then selected the eight winners.
On Thursday, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power, helped the students unveil the winning murals, alongside Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield and Grand Prix chairman Bud Denker.
The Community Partnership program highlights not only the work of local artists, but also creates opportunities for small businesses and building awareness and a presence for the Grand Prix in the neighborhoods across the seven Detroit districts.
Trackside murals at Detroit GP
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Power later also threw out the first pitch for the Detroit Tigers, despite initially threatening to bowl it, cricket-style...
McLaughlin wins with “happy driver strategy”, Newgarden rueful
McLaughlin wins with “happy driver strategy”, Newgarden rueful McLaughlin wins with “happy driver strategy”, Newgarden rueful
Team Penske and Power sign new multi-year IndyCar deal
Team Penske and Power sign new multi-year IndyCar deal Team Penske and Power sign new multi-year IndyCar deal
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31
McLaughlin: Barber in IndyCar demands same commitment as Bathurst
McLaughlin: Barber in IndyCar demands same commitment as Bathurst McLaughlin: Barber in IndyCar demands same commitment as Bathurst
Logano "pretty stoked" with second after eventful race
Logano "pretty stoked" with second after eventful race Logano "pretty stoked" with second after eventful race
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes
F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes
F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes
Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle
Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.