Power to chair Rev 2022 to benefit IU Health Foundation

Rev has raised more than $5m for trauma, injury prevention and critical care programs, making it possible to expand the IU Health Lifeline fleet, so the team can provide emergency care while transporting patients statewide.

Event proceeds also benefit drivers and fans at the IU Health Emergency Medical Center at IMS, which is part of the IU Health Methodist Hospital Level I Trauma Program.

Unfortunately the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ’21 edition was moved to late July, again due to health-and-safety measures during the pandemic. But Rev 2022 will return to its more traditional slot, kicking off the Month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 7, a week before the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and three weeks before the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Rev 2022 will feature food created by 70-plus chefs from some of Indianapolis’s best restaurants and, while more than 20 artists and entertainment acts perform throughout the event. The racetrack’s famed Yard of Bricks start-finish line serves as one of Rev’s dance floors as a DJ spins music from the flag stand.

“The Month of May in Indianapolis has something for everyone, and Rev has become one of the signature events surrounding the Indianapolis 500,” said Power, the 2014 IndyCar champion and 2018 Indy 500 winner. “It is an exciting way to start the month.

“I am honored to be the 2022 Rev chairman because it combines many things I love – namely, food and music. After the last couple of years, this is an event that should not be missed, as it will be the best one yet.”

IMS President J. Douglas Boles said: “Rev will be the perfect event to first welcome people back home again to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Month of May. After all of the uncertainty and change surrounding the last two Indianapolis 500s, this is sure to be a fun, memorable night for all.

“Will is a terrific, popular ambassador for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ and IMS, and he will do a great job as Rev chair.”

“We’re thrilled for the longstanding partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway and honored to have Will Power as our event honorary chair,” added Crystal Hinson Miller, senior VP of IU Health and president of the IU Health Foundation. “Will is such an asset to the racing community and a champion for this important event.”

A limited number of tickets are available for at https://revindy.org/attend.