IndyCar Indianapolis Road Course

Power “knocking on the door” after another runner-up finish in Indy GP

Will Power continued the early theme of his season after scoring another runner-up result, with the latest coming in yesterday’s Indy Grand Prix on the Indianapolis road course.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

After starting third, Power applied consistent pressure for the top spot on in- and out-laps, but undoubtedly the win was decided in the event’s only restart on lap 68 of 85.

The Aussie lined up second in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet and made a stout jump on leader Alex Palou, but it wasn’t enough to pull off the overtake as he was left watching the win escape in the distance by 6.106s and collected his third second-place finish in four points-scoring rounds.

“Anytime you're finishing on the podium, it's a good day,” said Power, a two-time IndyCar Series champion.

“It really is. It's a tough series. But yes, it is frustrating seeing that it's right there for you even on a restart. We're pretty determined. You can only do what you can do. It's just only so much risk you can take without having a bad day if it doesn't come off.

“Yep, definitely on my mind often to try and win a race, but also fighting for a championship is nice. We'll see. If you keep knocking on the door like that, I just know eventually you're going to get a win.”

While Power was quick to point out the “only thing we’re lacking is a win”, the latest result has him second in the overall standings, 12 points behind reigning and two-time champion Palou.

 

There was also an extra bit of satisfaction in this finish, though, as Power was without two team members – strategist (and Team Penske team manager) Ron Ruzeweski and data acquisition engineer Robbie Atkinson – as part of the suspensions handed out by owner Roger Penske after the push-to-pass scandal from St. Petersburg. Both members will also be unavailable for the upcoming Indianapolis 500.

As a result, Power’s race engineer, Dave Faustino, handled an additional workload and also called strategy for this past weekend.

“It has run very well this weekend, even with everything that's happened,” Power said.

“Everyone has got their head down. They're working hard. Yep, disappointed all that sort of played out. But focusing forward, not even thinking about sort of the penalties.

“It is just one of those things. It was a mistake, and it happened. When you're a top team like Penske, people certainly like to really blow everything up and make a big deal of it, although it was just a mistake. It was actually a mistake. I know, I was testing when the software was put in. It was just one of those things.

“Man, I've just kept my head down, tried to block out all the noise. Looking forward. That's my job. My job is to turn up every week and give my absolute best and be professional and race to the best of my ability, and that's what I'm doing. I'm working hard and trying to get a win but just being smart.”

Joey Barnes
Will Power
Team Penske
