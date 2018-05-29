Power banks $2.52m for Indy 500 triumph

Winning the Indy 500 has netted Penske driver Will Power a cool $2.52 million.

Power took a 3.15s victory at The Brickyard on Sunday, the first Indy 500 triumph for the 2014 IndyCar champion.

The win capped off a historic day in Australian motorsport history, coming just hours after countryman Daniel Ricciardo took a hard-fought victory on the streets of Monaco.

The Penske driver also netted a handy profit from his 500 win, claiming US$2,525,454 of the US$13,078,065 total prize purse on offer.

Polesitter Ed Carpenter banked US$911,054 for his career-best second, including leading a race-high 65 laps.

New Zealander Scott Dixon took home US$587,129 for this third place, while Robert Wickens was another big winner, his US$424,979 including a $50K bonus for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year title.