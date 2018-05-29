Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IndyCar Indy 500IndyCarIndy 500More events
IndyCar Indy 500 Breaking news

Power banks $2.52m for Indy 500 triumph

0 shares
Power banks $2.52m for Indy 500 triumph
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates the win by kissing the yard of bricks
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates the win by kissing the yard of bricks
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
29/05/2018 05:40

Winning the Indy 500 has netted Penske driver Will Power a cool $2.52 million.

Power took a 3.15s victory at The Brickyard on Sunday, the first Indy 500 triumph for the 2014 IndyCar champion.

The win capped off a historic day in Australian motorsport history, coming just hours after countryman Daniel Ricciardo took a hard-fought victory on the streets of Monaco.

The Penske driver also netted a handy profit from his 500 win, claiming US$2,525,454 of the US$13,078,065 total prize purse on offer.

Polesitter Ed Carpenter banked US$911,054 for his career-best second, including leading a race-high 65 laps.

New Zealander Scott Dixon took home US$587,129 for this third place, while Robert Wickens was another big winner, his US$424,979 including a $50K bonus for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year title.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Track Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Drivers Will Power
Teams Team Penske
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the IndyCar main page
IndyCar Indy 500IndyCarIndy 500More events