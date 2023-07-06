Subscribe
Previous / Rahal admits Mid-Ohio IndyCar result “stings” after pitstop woes
IndyCar News

Power admits IndyCar points dominator Palou ‘has it all nailed’

IndyCar Series veterans Will Power and Scott Dixon have heaped praise on fellow champion Alex Palou’s recent run of results, as he romps towards a second title.

Charles Bradley
By:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, podium, Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing ace Dixon admits that his Spanish team-mate is going to be “tough to overcome” after scoring his fourth win of 2023 in the midpoint race of the season at Mid-Ohio last weekend.

Palou is enjoying his best-ever start to an IndyCar campaign that threatens to eclipse his results in 2021, when he won the title in his first season with the Ganassi team – only his second season in America’s premier open-wheel series.

Apart from the St Petersburg season opener, where he placed eighth, Palou has finished in the top five of every race – even including the Indianapolis 500 after a pitlane clash with Rinus VeeKay, which sent him to the back of the field.

“Huge credit to the #10 car and obviously Alex,” said Dixon. “He is on a hell of a run. He definitely has a pretty big championship lead at the moment, which is going to be definitely tough to overcome.”

Team Penske’s reigning champion Power, who finished on the podium on Sunday but languishes seventh in points – 151 off his tally – added: “Obviously everyone needs to beat Palou, but that's going to be a very tough challenge to beat him in the championship this year.

“He is so on point in every respect, in every respect. He is not missing a thing, which is very difficult in this series, to be extremely fast, which there are a lot of guys that are, but then being able to do all the disciplines as well plus the intricacies of fuel save, tire conservation, in-and-out laps, the qualifying.

“It's bloody hard to have that all nailed, and he is doing it.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, checkered flag, win

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, checkered flag, win

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

“It’s the best moment of my career”

Palou – who is expected to switch his allegiance to McLaren next season, with a potential Formula 1 future in his sights – admits that his current run of form is the best in his entire career.

He said: “Obviously in go-karts I had a good couple of race wins, but I don't think I had three big wins in a row, or four in the last five, and always being up there. So, it's the best moment of my career so far.”

Although he refutes suggestions that the title is already decided in his favor, Palou admits that if the next two race weekends – including the Iowa oval double-header – go according to plan, then it should be plain sailing in the points race.

He is already 110 points clear of his nearest rival Dixon, with eight races to go.

“We know that [the next race in] Toronto, it's a street course, and everything can happen here there,” he said. “Same for Iowa. It's always a crazy race, and it's a double-header. So if you have a bad day, you're probably going to have two bad days.

“Hopefully it's going to be okay. I know Toronto was really good for us last year. If I remember correctly, Scott won, so we have a really good car. Hopefully we can still have a clean race there.

“Then Iowa we'll see. It would be nice if we're preparing for another good result there, and we suddenly get the great result.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Rahal admits Mid-Ohio IndyCar result “stings” after pitstop woes
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

Formula 1
British GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Mid-Ohio

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star? Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe