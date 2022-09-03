Portland IndyCar: Rossi, Lundgaard, Palou head last practice

Listen to this article

Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet was the first driver under 60sec during final practice – effectively, race warm-up – running a 59.6586sec, which equates to 118.514mph around this 1.964-mile road course in Portland, Oregon.

However, he was beaten by 0.2sec by Josef Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevy who qualified second and will start eighth due to his grid penalty for taking his fifth engine of the season.

Alex Palou, the sole Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver to start tomorrow’s race in the Top 15 (a very healthy sixth, in fact) then moved to the top with a 59.2196, while Penske’s Will Power moved into third.

Callum Ilott hit the grass but moved up to fourth behind Palou, Newgarden and Power in the Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevy.

Then with seven minutes to go, it was Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi who clocked top time, the ninth-place starter turning a 59.0532sec lap – 119.729mph.

Rookie Christian Lundgaard, the best non-Penske in qualifying – moved his Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda into second place, 0.1274sec off Rossi,

Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, whose Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolets will start sixth and seventh tomorrow, ended final practice in the Top 10, separated from each other by Ilott, and Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

In the final five minutes, Scott Dixon, Ganassi’s six-time champion, jumped into the top five between Newgarden and Power.

A few drivers – including Scott McLaughlin, who took pole in the #3 Freightliner Penske – practiced exiting Turn 12 on the inside per IndyCar’s new starting procedure https://www.motorsport.com/indycar/news/indycar-listens-responds-to-drivers-over-portland-start/10363148/ and holding it all the way down to Turn 1.

Several more practiced running through the chicanes within the Turn 1 / Turn 2 chicane, in preparation for should the worst happen at some point in the race tomorrow.

The Grand Prix of Portland will begin at 12.30pm local (Pacific) time on Sunday, Sept. 4.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Alexander Rossi 59.0532 - 15 22 119.729 Honda Andretti Autosport 2 Christian Lundgaard 59.1806 0.1274 19 25 119.472 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 Alex Palou 59.2196 0.1664 10 25 119.393 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Josef Newgarden 59.2662 0.2130 15 27 119.299 Chevy Team Penske 5 Scott Dixon 59.2731 0.2199 22 24 119.285 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Will Power 59.3594 0.3062 11 27 119.112 Chevy Team Penske 7 Pato O'Ward 59.4285 0.3753 19 25 118.973 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 8 Callum Ilott 59.4479 0.3947 15 21 118.934 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 9 Graham Rahal 59.4676 0.4144 23 25 118.895 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 Felix Rosenqvist 59.4701 0.4169 16 28 118.890 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 11 David Malukas 59.4752 0.4220 20 22 118.880 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 12 Scott McLaughlin 59.4759 0.4227 12 27 118.878 Chevy Team Penske 13 Takuma Sato 59.5207 0.4675 22 23 118.789 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 14 Romain Grosjean 59.5916 0.5384 17 22 118.648 Honda Andretti Autosport 15 Rinus VeeKay 59.6586 0.6054 9 20 118.514 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 16 Colton Herta 59.7024 0.6492 16 22 118.427 Honda Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 17 Jack Harvey 59.7264 0.6732 17 24 118.380 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 Kyle Kirkwood 59.7321 0.6789 11 26 118.369 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 19 Marcus Ericsson 59.8543 0.8011 17 19 118.127 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 20 Devlin DeFrancesco 59.9174 0.8642 9 20 118.002 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 21 Simon Pagenaud 59.9213 0.8681 20 21 117.995 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 22 Helio Castroneves 59.9685 0.9153 21 21 117.902 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 23 Conor Daly 1:00.5090 1.4558 8 20 116.849 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 24 Dalton Kellett 1:00.6119 1.5587 22 24 116.650 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 25 Jimmie Johnson 1:00.6663 1.6131 26 26 116.546 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing