Portland IndyCar: Power leads Penske-Chevy 1-2-3 in FP2

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Scott McLaughlin was the first driver to crack the 59sec barrier around the 1.964-mile road course in Portland, OR., with a 58.9384sec effort, but rookie David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda, who finished yesterday’s practice in second, grabbed top spot with a 58.8642sec.

Then Josef Newgarden slotted between the pair of them in his Penske, and Will Power moved up to fourth, but still only 0.1104 off P1.

Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay showed a reassuring turn of speed to go fifth and sixth fastest for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, and Graham Rahal shaded them both in his Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda. Power moved to the top with his 13th and 14th laps to move 0.24sec clear of McLaughlin who also leapfrogged Malukas. Power’s new benchmark was 58.3946sec, a 121.080mph lap.

McLaughlin then slashed Power’s advantage to less than one tenth of a second.

Romain Grosjean, whose transmission woes yesterday meant he was unable to complete a run on Firestone’s softer alternate compound tires, was the first Andretti Autosport-Honda driver to crack the top five, although he was still 0.4883 behind Power, and was then edged by teammate Alexander Rossi. In fact, Rossi – who started and finished second here in 2021 – went on to move up to third, but still 0.44sec from P1.

Newgarden re-emerged with 12mins to go to move up to fourth, but more startling was Callum Ilott – at the track on which he made his IndyCar debut last year – moving the Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevy up to fifth.

With seven minutes left, Colton Herta – 2019 Portland polesitter – moved up to third, but was relegated to fourth when Newgarden’s final flyer moved him to a mere 0.0137sec adrift of teammate Power.

With just four minutes to go, Scott Dixon moved up to fifth, before outbraking himself for Turn 1, slotting between two advertising hoardings in the run-off, wending his way through the tortuous chicanery and rejoining the track.

That allowed rookie Christian Lundgaard and senior teammate Graham Rahal to move into fifth and sixth.

Dixon’s teammates and fellow title contenders Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson finished the session 13th and 15th, while Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist were only 10th and 21st respectively.

Qualifying begins at 12.05pm local (Pacific) time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Will Power 58.3946 - 14 27 121.080 Chevy Team Penske 2 Josef Newgarden 58.4083 0.0137 24 27 121.051 Chevy Team Penske 3 Scott McLaughlin 58.4910 0.0964 17 30 120.880 Chevy Team Penske 4 Colton Herta 58.7201 0.3255 17 18 120.409 Honda Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 5 Christian Lundgaard 58.7463 0.3517 23 24 120.355 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 Graham Rahal 58.7479 0.3533 29 29 120.352 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 Scott Dixon 58.7696 0.3750 20 23 120.307 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Alexander Rossi 58.8380 0.4434 18 25 120.167 Honda Andretti Autosport 9 Callum Ilott 58.8439 0.4493 19 26 120.155 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 10 Pato O'Ward 58.8511 0.4565 20 23 120.140 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 11 David Malukas 58.8642 0.4696 5 21 120.114 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 12 Romain Grosjean 58.8829 0.4883 17 25 120.076 Honda Andretti Autosport 13 Alex Palou 58.9023 0.5077 20 27 120.036 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 14 Kyle Kirkwood 58.9253 0.5307 23 27 119.989 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 15 Marcus Ericsson 59.0013 0.6067 24 25 119.835 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 16 Simon Pagenaud 59.0320 0.6374 15 26 119.772 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 17 Devlin DeFrancesco 59.0427 0.6481 16 24 119.751 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 18 Jack Harvey 59.0467 0.6521 23 24 119.743 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 Conor Daly 59.0857 0.6911 11 20 119.663 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 20 Rinus VeeKay 59.1327 0.7381 22 24 119.568 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 21 Felix Rosenqvist 59.1924 0.7978 17 22 119.448 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 22 Helio Castroneves 59.3163 0.9217 21 25 119.198 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 23 Takuma Sato 59.3488 0.9542 27 29 119.133 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 24 Jimmie Johnson 59.8229 1.4283 26 26 118.189 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 25 Dalton Kellett 1:00.0258 1.6312 23 28 117.789 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises