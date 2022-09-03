Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Portland Practice report

Portland IndyCar: Power leads Penske-Chevy 1-2-3 in FP2

Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin looked scarily dominant in second practice at Portland International Raceway, covered by just one-tenth, but over two-tenths clear of their nearest opposition.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Portland IndyCar: Power leads Penske-Chevy 1-2-3 in FP2
Listen to this article

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Scott McLaughlin was the first driver to crack the 59sec barrier around the 1.964-mile road course in Portland, OR., with a 58.9384sec effort, but rookie David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda, who finished yesterday’s practice in second, grabbed top spot with a 58.8642sec.

Then Josef Newgarden slotted between the pair of them in his Penske, and Will Power moved up to fourth, but still only 0.1104 off P1.

Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay showed a reassuring turn of speed to go fifth and sixth fastest for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, and Graham Rahal shaded them both in his Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda. Power moved to the top with his 13th and 14th laps to move 0.24sec clear of McLaughlin who also leapfrogged Malukas. Power’s new benchmark was 58.3946sec, a 121.080mph lap.

McLaughlin then slashed Power’s advantage to less than one tenth of a second.

Romain Grosjean, whose transmission woes yesterday meant he was unable to complete a run on Firestone’s softer alternate compound tires, was the first Andretti Autosport-Honda driver to crack the top five, although he was still 0.4883 behind Power, and was then edged by teammate Alexander Rossi. In fact, Rossi – who started and finished second here in 2021 – went on to move up to third, but still 0.44sec from P1.

Newgarden re-emerged with 12mins to go to move up to fourth, but more startling was Callum Ilott – at the track on which he made his IndyCar debut last year – moving the Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevy up to fifth.

With seven minutes left, Colton Herta – 2019 Portland polesitter – moved up to third, but was relegated to fourth when Newgarden’s final flyer moved him to a mere 0.0137sec adrift of teammate Power.

With just four minutes to go, Scott Dixon moved up to fifth, before outbraking himself for Turn 1, slotting between two advertising hoardings in the run-off, wending his way through the tortuous chicanery and rejoining the track.

That allowed rookie Christian Lundgaard and senior teammate Graham Rahal to move into fifth and sixth.

Dixon’s teammates and fellow title contenders Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson finished the session 13th and 15th, while Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist were only 10th and 21st respectively.

Qualifying begins at 12.05pm local (Pacific) time.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

Will Power

58.3946

-

14

27

121.080

Chevy

Team Penske

2

Josef Newgarden

58.4083

0.0137

24

27

121.051

Chevy

Team Penske

3

Scott McLaughlin

58.4910

0.0964

17

30

120.880

Chevy

Team Penske

4

Colton Herta

58.7201

0.3255

17

18

120.409

Honda

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

5

Christian Lundgaard

58.7463

0.3517

23

24

120.355

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

6

Graham Rahal

58.7479

0.3533

29

29

120.352

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

7

Scott Dixon

58.7696

0.3750

20

23

120.307

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Alexander Rossi

58.8380

0.4434

18

25

120.167

Honda

Andretti Autosport

9

Callum Ilott

58.8439

0.4493

19

26

120.155

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

10

Pato O'Ward

58.8511

0.4565

20

23

120.140

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

11

David Malukas

58.8642

0.4696

5

21

120.114

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

12

Romain Grosjean

58.8829

0.4883

17

25

120.076

Honda

Andretti Autosport

13

Alex Palou

58.9023

0.5077

20

27

120.036

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

14

Kyle Kirkwood

58.9253

0.5307

23

27

119.989

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

15

Marcus Ericsson

59.0013

0.6067

24

25

119.835

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

16

Simon Pagenaud

59.0320

0.6374

15

26

119.772

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

17

Devlin DeFrancesco

59.0427

0.6481

16

24

119.751

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

18

Jack Harvey

59.0467

0.6521

23

24

119.743

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

19

Conor Daly

59.0857

0.6911

11

20

119.663

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

20

Rinus VeeKay

59.1327

0.7381

22

24

119.568

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

21

Felix Rosenqvist

59.1924

0.7978

17

22

119.448

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

22

Helio Castroneves

59.3163

0.9217

21

25

119.198

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

23

Takuma Sato

59.3488

0.9542

27

29

119.133

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

24

Jimmie Johnson

59.8229

1.4283

26

26

118.189

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

25

Dalton Kellett

1:00.0258

1.6312

23

28

117.789

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

