IndyCar / Portland / Practice report

Portland IndyCar: Power leads Andretti in second practice

Portland IndyCar: Power leads Andretti in second practice
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Aug 31, 2018, 10:51 PM

Will Power put Team Penske-Chevrolet on top in FP2 for the Grand Prix of Portland as teams had the chance to try the red alternate tires, while Marco Andretti echoed his strong testing and FP1 form by finishing second.

Takuma Sato ran off the track at the long Turn 11 bringing out the red flag around a dozen minutes into the session, as he went on head on into the tire barrier and broke his front wing.

That was right after Power went to the top of the times on black primary tires, ahead of Alexander Rossi’s Andretti Autosport-Honda, Jordan King’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet and Ryan Hunter-Reay in another Andretti entry.

Ferrucci then displaced Power by being first to switch to the softer alternate ‘red’ Firestones, getting his time down to 57.4818sec – 123.002mph – but just as Power and others went out for their first red-tire run, teammate Simon Pagenaud’s miserable day continued, understeering into the Turn 11 tires and bringing out a second red flag.

Andretti and then Power went to the top of the times, the latter setting a 57.4053 – 123.166mph – while Jack Harvey (Meyer Shank Racing SPM-Honda) and Gabby Chaves (Harding Racing-Chevrolet were in strong fourth and sixth places. However, an improvement from points leader Scott Dixon displaced them both.

Yet Ferrucci’s best held firm for third, only 0.0765sec off top spot, and ahead of Harvey, Josef Newgarden’s Penske, Chaves, and the second Andretti car of Zach Veach.

Spencer Pigot rebounded from a difficult morning session to wind up just 0.04sec slower than his Ed Carpenter Racing teammate King. Charlie Kimball also hinted at improvements from rookie team Carlin Racing-Chevrolet with P14.

Carlos Munoz, subbing for the injured Robert Wickens, was 16th, a mere 0.06sec off Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammate James Hinchcliffe.

FP3 follows tomorrow at 11.10am local (Pacific) time, with qualifying starting at 3.20pm.

Cla # Driver Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 12 Australia Will Power 21 57.4053     123.166
2 98 United States Marco Andretti 21 57.4668 0.0615 0.0615 123.035
3 39 United States Santino Ferrucci 28 57.4818 0.0765 0.0150 123.002
4 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon 19 57.5662 0.1609 0.0844 122.822
5 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey 22 57.6984 0.2931 0.1322 122.541
6 1 United States Josef Newgarden 22 57.7154 0.3101 0.0170 122.505
7 88 Colombia Gabby Chaves 25 57.7222 0.3169 0.0068 122.490
8 26 United States Zach Veach 17 57.7225 0.3172 0.0003 122.489
9 20 United Kingdom Jordan King 21 57.7915 0.3862 0.0690 122.343
10 18 France Sébastien Bourdais 13 57.8248 0.4195 0.0333 122.273
11 21 United States Spencer Pigot 16 57.8314 0.4261 0.0066 122.259
12 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe 19 57.8472 0.4419 0.0158 122.225
13 22 France Simon Pagenaud 21 57.8552 0.4499 0.0080 122.209
14 23 United States Charlie Kimball 20 57.8850 0.4797 0.0298 122.146
15 10 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones 27 57.9014 0.4961 0.0164 122.111
16 6 Colombia Carlos Munoz 20 57.9141 0.5088 0.0127 122.084
17 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 19 57.9253 0.5200 0.0112 122.061
18 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton 25 58.0145 0.6092 0.0892 121.873
19 19 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 24 58.0825 0.6772 0.0680 121.730
20 15 United States Graham Rahal 24 58.0963 0.6910 0.0138 121.701
21 30 Japan Takuma Sato 22 58.1227 0.7174 0.0264 121.646
22 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan 18 58.1937 0.7884 0.0710 121.498
23 27 United States Alexander Rossi 24 58.2485 0.8432 0.0548 121.383
24 4 Brazil Matheus Leist 25 58.2488 0.8435 0.0003 121.383
25 32 Mexico Alfonso Celis Jr. 25 58.5262 1.1209 0.2774 120.807
Series IndyCar
Event Portland
Author David Malsher
Article type Practice report

