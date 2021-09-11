Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice

Dixon turned a 59.4111sec lap of the 1.964-mile road course to set an average speed of 119.008mph and finish up a couple of tenths clear of Josef Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevrolet, and a hundredth ahead of Ed Jones in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda.

Behind them was Dixon’s Ganassi teammate and today’s pole winner Alex Palou.

Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda was fifth, while all three Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars finished in the top nine. This was despite Takuma Sato causing the session’s only red flag moment with a spin and stall at the final turn.

The Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy of Conor Daly also spun there but was able to rejoin under its own power.

IndyCar has revealed that Sato’s engine change during the morning session and Ryan Hunter-Reay’s engine change during qualifying has consigned them to the back of the grid for tomorrow’s race, along with Rinus VeeKay who started the weekend with his fifth engine of the season following his shunt at Gateway.

Tomorrow’s race begins at 12.35pm local (Pacific) time and will run for 110 laps.

P Name FTime Diff Engine Team 1 Scott Dixon 59.4111 59.4111 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Josef Newgarden 59.6296 0.2185 Chevy Team Penske 3 Ed Jones 59.6403 0.2292 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 4 Alex Palou 59.7467 0.3356 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 5 Jack Harvey 59.8976 0.4865 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 6 Graham Rahal 59.9019 0.4908 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 Takuma Sato 1:00.0880 0.6769 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 Alexander Rossi 1:00.2162 0.8051 Honda Andretti Autosport 9 Oliver Askew 1:00.2303 0.8192 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 Rinus VeeKay 1:00.2611 0.8500 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 11 Colton Herta 1:00.3001 0.8890 Honda Andretti Autosport 12 Will Power 1:00.3095 0.8984 Chevy Team Penske 13 Scott McLaughlin 1:00.3916 0.9805 Chevy Team Penske 14 Max Chilton 1:00.4267 1.0156 Chevy Carlin 15 Conor Daly 1:00.4422 1.0311 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 16 Pato O'Ward 1:00.4529 1.0418 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 17 Felix Rosenqvist 1:00.5299 1.1188 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 18 Marcus Ericsson 1:00.5710 1.1599 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 19 Sebastien Bourdais 1:00.5871 1.1760 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 20 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:00.5973 1.1862 Honda Andretti Autosport 21 Helio Castroneves 1:00.6133 1.2022 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 22 Romain Grosjean 1:00.6685 1.2574 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 23 Dalton Kellett 1:00.7102 1.2991 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 24 Simon Pagenaud 1:00.7416 1.3305 Chevy Team Penske 25 James Hinchcliffe 1:01.1949 1.7838 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 26 Jimmie Johnson 1:01.4827 2.0716 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 27 Callum Ilott 1:01.5187 2.1076 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing