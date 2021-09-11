Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter
IndyCar / Portland Practice report

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice

By:

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon topped final practice for tomorrow’s Grand Prix of Portland, ahead of Josef Newgarden and Ed Jones.

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice

Dixon turned a 59.4111sec lap of the 1.964-mile road course to set an average speed of 119.008mph and finish up a couple of tenths clear of Josef Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevrolet, and a hundredth ahead of Ed Jones in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda.

Behind them was Dixon’s Ganassi teammate and today’s pole winner Alex Palou.

Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda was fifth, while all three Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars finished in the top nine. This was despite Takuma Sato causing the session’s only red flag moment with a spin and stall at the final turn.

The Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy of Conor Daly also spun there but was able to rejoin under its own power.

IndyCar has revealed that Sato’s engine change during the morning session and Ryan Hunter-Reay’s engine change during qualifying has consigned them to the back of the grid for tomorrow’s race, along with Rinus VeeKay who started the weekend with his fifth engine of the season following his shunt at Gateway.

Tomorrow’s race begins at 12.35pm local (Pacific) time and will run for 110 laps.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

Engine

Team

1

Scott Dixon

59.4111

59.4111

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

Josef Newgarden

59.6296

0.2185

Chevy

Team Penske

3

Ed Jones

59.6403

0.2292

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

4

Alex Palou

59.7467

0.3356

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

Jack Harvey

59.8976

0.4865

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

6

Graham Rahal

59.9019

0.4908

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

7

Takuma Sato

1:00.0880

0.6769

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

8

Alexander Rossi

1:00.2162

0.8051

Honda

Andretti Autosport

9

Oliver Askew

1:00.2303

0.8192

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

10

Rinus VeeKay

1:00.2611

0.8500

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

11

Colton Herta

1:00.3001

0.8890

Honda

Andretti Autosport

12

Will Power

1:00.3095

0.8984

Chevy

Team Penske

13

Scott McLaughlin

1:00.3916

0.9805

Chevy

Team Penske

14

Max Chilton

1:00.4267

1.0156

Chevy

Carlin

15

Conor Daly

1:00.4422

1.0311

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

16

Pato O'Ward

1:00.4529

1.0418

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

17

Felix Rosenqvist

1:00.5299

1.1188

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

18

Marcus Ericsson

1:00.5710

1.1599

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

19

Sebastien Bourdais

1:00.5871

1.1760

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

20

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:00.5973

1.1862

Honda

Andretti Autosport

21

Helio Castroneves

1:00.6133

1.2022

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

22

Romain Grosjean

1:00.6685

1.2574

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

23

Dalton Kellett

1:00.7102

1.2991

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

24

Simon Pagenaud

1:00.7416

1.3305

Chevy

Team Penske

25

James Hinchcliffe

1:01.1949

1.7838

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

26

Jimmie Johnson

1:01.4827

2.0716

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

27

Callum Ilott

1:01.5187

2.1076

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

 

shares
comments
Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter

Previous article

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

6 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

4 h
3
Formula 1

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff

11 h
4
Formula 1

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

5 h
5
Formula 1

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"

6 h
Latest news
Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice

0m
Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter

2 h
Portland IndyCar: Palou leads Castroneves in first practice
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou leads Castroneves in first practice

5 h
VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland
IndyCar

VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland

7 h
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

8 h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Bourdais says managing tire life is crucial to Portland success 02:03
IndyCar
Sep 9, 2021

IndyCar: Bourdais says managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future 00:44
IndyCar
Sep 3, 2021

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson passes oval rookie test at Texas 00:50
IndyCar
Aug 31, 2021

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson passes oval rookie test at Texas

IndyCar: Grosjean’s success makes former boss Steiner ‘very happy’ 00:45
IndyCar
Aug 26, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean’s success makes former boss Steiner ‘very happy’

IndyCar: Grosjean ready to tackle Indy 01:09
IndyCar
Aug 24, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean ready to tackle Indy

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Portland Indy Lights Race 1: Malukas in seventh heaven Portland
Indy Lights

Portland Indy Lights Race 1: Malukas in seventh heaven

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter Portland
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

Trending Today

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
8 h
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

Latest news

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter

Portland IndyCar: Palou leads Castroneves in first practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou leads Castroneves in first practice

VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.