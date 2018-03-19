Pippa Mann to confirm Coyne drive in Indy 500

Six-time Indy 500 starter Pippa Mann will confirm her entry in the 102nd running of the Memorial Day Weekend classic on Tuesday, driving one of four Dale Coyne Racing-Hondas.

Mann, who took pole for the Freedom 100 Indy Lights race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2010, made her IndyCar debut at IMS the following year with Eric Bachelart’s Conquest Racing team, starting 31st and finishing 20th.

However, since then, Mann’s five Indy entries have all been with Dale Coyne Racing, her best starting position being 22nd in 2014, with a best finish of 17th just last year. Her best finishes in the 15 oval races in which she has taken part in IndyCar were P13s at Fontana and Pocono in 2015.

Traditionally, Mann has supported the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, resulting in a bold pink-and-white car, but Motorsport.com has learned her principal cause this year will result in a very different paint scheme.

As part of a four-strong entry from DCR, Mann will join Coyne’s fulltimer (and St. Petersburg winner) Sebastien Bourdais, part-timer Pietro Fittipaldi, and fellow one-off Conor Daly, who is being sponsored by the U.S. Air Force.