Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

Pigot re-signs with Ed Carpenter Racing for 2019

shares
comments
Pigot re-signs with Ed Carpenter Racing for 2019
By: Tom Errington
Sep 13, 2018, 4:24 PM

Spencer Pigot will remain with Ed Carpenter Racing for the 2019 IndyCar series for his second full-time season at the outfit. 

Spencer Pigot, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Spencer Pigot, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Spencer Pigot, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Spencer Pigot, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Spencer Pigot, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Spencer Pigot, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Pigot will stay on for a fourth campaign with ECR, having joined the team in 2016 as the reigning Indy Lights champion. His first two seasons were spent sharing the #20 entry with team boss Ed Carpenter. 

Pigot scored his first IndyCar podium earlier this year at Iowa, and qualified for the Fast Nine at the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Last time out Pigot finished fourth at Portland as he continues a strong end to his season ahead of this weekend's final race race of the season at Sonoma.

“I’m extremely happy to be returning to Ed Carpenter Racing for the 2019 season," said Pigot. “I have to thank Ed Carpenter, Stuart Reed and Tony George for giving me the opportunity to race for their team once again. 

“It’s been great to compete in my first full season of IndyCar racing this year and I look forward to building on that next year. 

"We have a lot to look back on and learn from. We will be working hard over the offseason and will be able to hit the ground running when we get to next season’s opener in St. Pete.”

Team boss Carpenter added: “I am really happy to have Spencer back in the #21 car for the 2019 season. We have always believed that Spencer has the potential to compete for race wins and championships and he has really showed that in the back half of this season.

“Hopefully we can break through this weekend at the season finale and get ECR back in the win column."

Pigot also paid tribute to Carpenter for his role in helping him master oval racing. Carpenter only races in the oval rounds, meaning Pigot had limited experience of that style of racing until he jumped in the full-season entry.

“I’ve been able to learn so much from Ed, by him sharing his knowledge with me and just being on track with him," said Pigot. “Even though there were several ovals I hadn’t raced an Indycar on prior to this year, Ed helped me feel like I was a stronger driver each time out.”

Formula 2 convert Jordan King has shared driving duties with Carpenter in 2018, with the British driver keen to make a fulltime career in the series.

Next IndyCar article
Don Panoz, 1935-2018

Previous article

Don Panoz, 1935-2018

Next article

Herta satisfied with IndyCar test, despite accident

Herta satisfied with IndyCar test, despite accident
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Spencer Pigot
Teams Ed Carpenter Racing
Author Tom Errington
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
How Pietro Fittipaldi beat the pain barrier in comeback 02:58
IndyCar

How Pietro Fittipaldi beat the pain barrier in comeback

Go Figure: IndyCar - Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway 01:16
IndyCar

Go Figure: IndyCar - Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway

News in depth
Star IndyCar engineer McDonald joins RLLR
IndyCar

Star IndyCar engineer McDonald joins RLLR

Power, Ricciardo nominated for Australia’s “The Don” Award
IndyCar

Power, Ricciardo nominated for Australia’s “The Don” Award

Whatever happened to the 2016 IndyCar champion?
IndyCar

Whatever happened to the 2016 IndyCar champion?

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.