Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IndyCar PhoenixIndyCarPhoenixMore events
IndyCar Practice report

Phoenix IndyCar: Kimball tops night practice for Carlin

0 shares
Phoenix IndyCar: Kimball tops night practice for Carlin
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
07/04/2018 04:35

Charlie Kimball led his ex-teammate Scott Dixon in final practice before tomorrow’s night Desert Diamond Phoenix Grand Prix at ISM Raceway.

Kimball, who switched from Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda after seven seasons to join new IndyCar team Carlin-Chevrolet for 2018, clocked a 179.797mph lap on his eighth of 52 tours of the 1.022-mile oval.

Dixon was just 0.0908sec slower – although that equates to 0.794mph – while another ex-Ganassi driver, Tony Kanaan, was third for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy.

Alexander Rossi was again fastest Andretti Autosport-Honda driver, while Gabby Chaves gave Harding Racing-Chevy a nice boost with P5.

Josef Newgarden was fastest of the Team Penske-Chevys, but teammates Simon Pagenaud and Will Power – despite being only 12th and 16th on the speed charts – were arguably even more impressive. The 2016 and 2014 champions were able to turn 172mph laps more than 40 laps into their runs, despite tire life being a big question mark this year, given the removal of 1200lbs of downforce for this track. Pagenaud looked particularly assertive in traffic, while Power was the hardest-working driver of the evening, turning 99 laps.

Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marco Andretti were seventh and eighth fastest, with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing duo Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato completed the Top 10.

Foyt’s rookie Matheus Leist pulled off some alarmingly late passes but kept it on track, while Spencer Pigot had the only wall-scrape of the evening after being wrong-footed by a pass from Dixon.

Fastest trap speed was 192.372mph, shared by Kanaan and Rossi.

IndyCar Phoenix, final practice

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  52 20.4631     179.797
2 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  56 20.5539 0.0908 0.0908 179.003
3 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  65 20.5871 0.1240 0.0332 178.714
4 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  74 20.6425 0.1794 0.0554 178.234
5 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  77 20.7698 0.3067 0.1273 177.142
6 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  95 20.7862 0.3231 0.0164 177.002
7 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  61 20.8063 0.3432 0.0201 176.831
8 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  87 20.8105 0.3474 0.0042 176.795
9 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  82 20.8269 0.3638 0.0164 176.656
10 30 japan  Takuma Sato  95 20.8481 0.3850 0.0212 176.477
11 20 united_states  Ed Carpenter  61 20.8508 0.3877 0.0027 176.454
12 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  95 20.8563 0.3932 0.0055 176.407
13 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  44 20.9031 0.4400 0.0468 176.012
14 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  66 20.9412 0.4781 0.0381 175.692
15 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  88 20.9416 0.4785 0.0004 175.689
16 12 australia  Will Power  99 20.9511 0.4880 0.0095 175.609
17 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  74 20.9733 0.5102 0.0222 175.423
18 6 canada  Robert Wickens  79 20.9759 0.5128 0.0026 175.401
19 26 united_states  Zach Veach  90 21.0036 0.5405 0.0277 175.170
20 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  71 21.0332 0.5701 0.0296 174.923
21 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  58 21.1308 0.6677 0.0976 174.116
22 32 united_states  Kyle Kaiser  70 21.1487 0.6856 0.0179 173.968
23 19 brazil  Pietro Fittipaldi  66 21.3601 0.8970 0.2114 172.246

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IndyCar
Drivers Scott Dixon , Charlie Kimball
Teams Carlin , Chip Ganassi Racing
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the IndyCar main page
IndyCar PhoenixIndyCarPhoenixMore events