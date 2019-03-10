Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / St. Pete / Race report

St. Petersburg IndyCar: Newgarden wins, beats Dixon, Power

shares
comments
St. Petersburg IndyCar: Newgarden wins, beats Dixon, Power
By:
38m ago

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden took command of the IndyCar season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with smart pit strategy to defeat Scott Dixon, who muscled past polesitter Will Power to claim second.

Poleman Power made a break and left Penske teammate Newgarden behind, as Felix Rosenqvist snatched second down the inside at Turn 1.

The rookie in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda was then chased by Newgarden and the second Ganassi car of Dixon, as Rossi got ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay when RHR nudged into Rosenqvist at Turn 1.

Behind these six, Meyer Shank Racing-Honda’s Jack Harvey held onto seventh ahead of Carlin’s Charlie Kimball, RLLR’s Graham Rahal and James Hinchcliffe of Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

Rosenqvist kept the pressure on Power in the opening laps, running around 0.7sec behind, while Newgarden ran 1.5sec further back leading the train of Dixon, Rossi and Hunter-Reay.

Then came a rash of stops to get off the Firestone alternate compounds onto the primaries. Arrow SPM pitted rookie Marcus Ericsson from 21st on Lap 6; five laps later, RLLR did the same for Takuma Sato and Dale Coyne Racing for Santino Ferrucci, and Matheus Leist and Max Chilton had the same service performed by AJ Foyt Racing and Carlin respectively.

The following lap, Marco Andretti and two-time St. Pete winner Sebastien Bourdais got serviced. However, the DCR-Honda’s engine appeared to blow and his race was over.

Graham Rahal was the first of the front runners to get off the reds and onto the reds, but when Bourdais’ engine blew, Roger Penske called in Power, anticipating a full-course caution.

In fact, Bourdais was pulled well out of harm’s way in the runoff area of Turn 10. So Rosenqvist took the lead in his first ever IndyCar race, although he only went one more lap before he was brought into the pits.

Newgarden and Dixon stopped on Lap 17, handing the lead to Rossi. Newgarden emerged from the pits ahead of Rosenqvist and blocked the inside into Turn 4, but the Swede took advantage of his warmer tires to drive around the Penske driver and retain his place behind Power.

That became second place when Rossi and Hunter-Reay pitted on Lap 19, and Power resumed the lead.

Then the full-course caution flew for a second Honda blow-up, this time for Hunter-Reay down the front straight. He stayed to the inside in case the Andretti Autosport machine was dropping oil, but it would make outbraking maneuvers down the inside of Turn 1 a potentially even more hazardous experience than usual.

The green flag flew again on Lap 23 and Rosenqvist was in prime position to snatch the lead from Power down the inside into Turn 1 despite locking his inside front tire. Next time by, Power came off the final turn slow due to an overboost penalty and was threatened by Newgarden into Turn 1, but the 2014 series champion held off the ’17 champ.

On Lap 26, the full-course caution flew again. Ed Jones clipped the inside wall at Turn 9 which spat his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy hard into the outside wall, and his stricken car was clipped by Leist, cocking the Foyt car’s rear wheel up and ending its race against concrete, too. Andretti and Rahal pitted again during this second yellow-flag period after getting a puncture.

The race went green again on Lap 34, and Rosenqvist easily held off Power although Dixon had a look down the inside of Newgarden which in fact cost him time to an eager Rossi.

Behind them, Harvey was working hard to hold off his combative semi-teammate Hinchcliffe. Further back Colton Herta’s Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda wrested 11th from Andretti Autosport’s Zach Veach although he’d make his second stop on Lap 43. Kimball pitting his Carlin car from eighth allowed Simon Pagenaud to pull onto the tail of the Harvey vs Hinchcliffe battle.

Hinchcliffe ended his attempts to pass Harvey when he pitted for a second time on Lap 45, and teammate Ericsson did the same.

Up front, Rossi, at the back of the top-five train, had pulled more than seven seconds ahead of Harvey and Pagenaud, a battle that ended when Harvey pitted on Lap 48.

Power pitted from second on Lap 51, and Rossi and Pagenaud did the same, while Rosenqvist made his second stop next time by, leaving Newgarden in front. When Rosenqvist emerged he just missed getting collected by Power who had been held up by Pigot who had yet to stop.

Meanwhile, Newgarden and Dixon were making hay up front, with Dixon pulling into pits on Lap 55. This time it was Dixon who had to succumb to Power as he emerged from pitlane, but Dixon had at least gotten ahead of teammate Rosenqvist.

Power, who’d now disposed of Pigot, then got held up by Andretti so he couldn’t stop Newgarden from emerging from the pits in a comfortable lead – and he was on used red tires.

On Lap 58, Dixon went past Power to grab second at Turn 1, Power repassed at Turn 2, but Dixon reasserted himself at T3. Once the Penske driver had admitted defeat, Rosenqvist tried to take advantage of Power’s lost momentum at Turn 4 but couldn’t find a way through.

Andretti finally got out of Dixon’s way by making his third stop on Lap 62. However, the reigning champion had some six seconds to recover in order to catch Newgarden.

His cause was aided by both Carlin cars holding up Dixon, so that Newgarden pitted for blacks at the end of Lap 79 while holding a nine-second lead. Dixon, Power, Rossi and Pagenaud pitted next time by, and Rosenqvist went a lap further but remained in fourth, three seconds ahead of Rossi.

His teammate Dixon ran seven seconds behind Newgarden who now looked unstoppable. The gap came down to just over five seconds, with Power a similar distance behind Dixon, but that was largely a result of where and when they hit traffic.

Newgarden had the time to pick his way carefully through traffic in the final 15 laps although Dixon closed the gap to under two seconds with ten laps to go while Newgarden was bottled behind Andretti. By the time Dixon had also disposed of Andretti, the gap was back out to two seconds.

Newgarden indeed had everything under control, and eventually won by 2.8998sec – the 11th victory of his career, and Team Penske’s ninth at St. Petersburg.

Dixon beat Power by 10sec, while Rosenqvist finished his IndyCar debut in an impressive fourth, just under four seconds clear of Rossi who had a relatively lonely race to fifth.

Some 13sec further back, Hinchliffe claimed sixth for Arrow SPM ahead of the third Penske of Pagenaud, while two more rookies – Herta and Ferrucci – took eighth and ninth, with Harvey claiming 10th for Meyer Shank Racing with SPM.

Race results:

Pos. # Driver Team Laps Time/Gap
1 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 110 2:04'18.2588
2 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 110 2.8998
3 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 110 12.7442
4 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 110 14.5858
5 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 110 18.3616
6 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 110 31.1596
7 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 110 31.4401
8 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 110 40.4700
9 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 110 57.6029
10 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 110 59.1909
11 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 110 1'02.6866
12 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 109 1 Lap
13 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 109 1 Lap
14 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 109 1 Lap
15 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 109 1 Lap
16 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 109 1 Lap
17 23 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 109 1 Lap
18 81 United Kingdom Ben Hanley United States DragonSpeed 108 2 Laps
19 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 75 35 Laps
20 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 54 56 Laps
21 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 25 85 Laps
22 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 25 85 Laps
23 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 19 91 Laps
24 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 11 99 Laps
Next article
IndyCar investigating Argentina race at San Juan Villicum

Previous article

IndyCar investigating Argentina race at San Juan Villicum
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Drivers Scott Dixon , Will Power , Josef Newgarden , Felix Rosenqvist
Teams Team Penske , Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher

Red zone: trending stories

Dirty air impact reduced by five times in F1 2021 concept
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Dirty air impact reduced by five times in F1 2021 concept

6h ago
Ducati under investigation over winglet complaint Article
MotoGP

Ducati under investigation over winglet complaint

St. Petersburg IndyCar: Newgarden wins, beats Dixon, Power Article
IndyCar

St. Petersburg IndyCar: Newgarden wins, beats Dixon, Power

Latest videos
Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 seat fit 04:44
IndyCar

Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 seat fit

Mar 6, 2019
Previews & Predictions: IndyCar season-opener 06:37
IndyCar

Previews & Predictions: IndyCar season-opener

Mar 5, 2019

News in depth
St. Petersburg IndyCar: Newgarden wins, beats Dixon, Power
IndyCar

St. Petersburg IndyCar: Newgarden wins, beats Dixon, Power

IndyCar investigating Argentina race at San Juan Villicum
IndyCar

IndyCar investigating Argentina race at San Juan Villicum

St. Petersburg IndyCar: RLLR cars go 1-2 in warm-up
IndyCar

St. Petersburg IndyCar: RLLR cars go 1-2 in warm-up

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.