IndyCar / Breaking news

St. Petersburg confirmed on IndyCar schedule through 2024

shares
comments
St. Petersburg confirmed on IndyCar schedule through 2024
By:
Jul 24, 2019, 3:40 PM

The St. Petersburg City Council has unanimously approved a four-year extension to the existing agreement with Green Savoree St. Petersburg LLC to retain what has become the NTT IndyCar Series’ classic east coast venue.

This secures the future of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg through at least 2024. The inaugural Indy car event was held in 2003, the second in 2005, and for the past nine years of its 15-year history it has served as the IndyCar season-opener.

Now the St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman, along with promoters Kim Green and Kevin Savoree, have even been able to confirm the dates of the race:

March 12-15, 2020
March 11-14, 2021
March 10-13, 2022
March 9-12, 2023
March 7-10, 2024

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is run on a picturesque 1.8-mile, 14-turn street course that also includes one of the runways at Albert Whitted Airport.

An official release has revealed that “the set-up and tear-down process has been reduced each year to 25 days to construct the circuit and entire removal within two weeks".

Said Kriseman: “The Firestone Grand Prix has a home in the Sunshine City. I am so pleased to have this cornerstone event of the NTT IndyCar Series dedicated to St. Petersburg for the next five years. I want to thank Kim Green and Kevin Savoree for their partnership, and for their dedication to St. Pete.”

Green, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, added: “We are thrilled that the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will continue on the downtown St. Petersburg waterfront and Albert Whitted Airport. The success and continued growth of the event is only possible with the great partnership we’ve enjoyed with the City of St. Petersburg, Mayor Kriseman and his tremendous team, and this overwhelming support from City Council.

“Personally, I’m proud to call St. Petersburg home and raise my family in this city.”

According to the release: “The event has also had a positive impact on the local community through fundraising efforts for both Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg.

"Since 2016, through the Modern Business Associates 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track, over $200,000 has been raised for the Police Athletic League.”

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher

